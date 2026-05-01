Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Who doesn’t like playing golf in Miami, right?

The Tour’s elite took advantage of Trump National Doral early Friday, with Kurt Kitayama and Alex Fitzpatrick starting hot, followed by Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler doing what they were predicted to do at this week’s signature event: Score low.

The weekend promises to be full of electricity as the 72-man field surges forward for another 36 holes. Here’s where to watch the third round of the Cadillac Championship on TV and online:



Young carries a five-stroke lead over Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley and Jordan Spieth entering Saturday. Can anybody else crash the party? Scheffler is in the mix, ditto for Houston Open winner Gary Woodland.

Round 3 tee times, pairings for Cadillac Championship