Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Who doesn’t like playing golf in Miami, right?
The Tour’s elite took advantage of Trump National Doral early Friday, with Kurt Kitayama and Alex Fitzpatrick starting hot, followed by Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler doing what they were predicted to do at this week’s signature event: Score low.
The weekend promises to be full of electricity as the 72-man field surges forward for another 36 holes. Here’s where to watch the third round of the Cadillac Championship on TV and online:
- 11AM-Noon: Golf Central Pregame
- Noon-3PM: Cadillac Championship, Round 3
- 3-7PM: Cadillac Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7:30-8:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
Young carries a five-stroke lead over Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley and Jordan Spieth entering Saturday. Can anybody else crash the party? Scheffler is in the mix, ditto for Houston Open winner Gary Woodland.
Round 3 tee times, pairings for Cadillac Championship
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:20 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Jacob Bridgeman
|7:30 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Ryo Hisatsune
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Joel Dahmen
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Sungjae Im
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Jason Day
|8:10 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Blanchet
Collin Morikawa
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Smith
Keith Mitchell
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
David Lipsky
Harris English
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Smotherman
Viktor Hovland
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Maverick McNealy
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Jhonattan Vegas
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Keegan Bradley
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Michael Kim
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Pierceson Coody
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Chris Gotterup
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Daniel Berger
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Justin Thomas
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Tom Hoge
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Nicolai Højgaard
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Fox
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Akshay Bhatia
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Sam Stevens
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Corey Conners
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Max Homa
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Ben Griffin
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Aldrich Potgieter
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
Matt McCarty
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
J.T. Poston
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Brian Harman
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Si Woo Kim
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Kristoffer Reitan
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Alex Smalley
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Nick Taylor