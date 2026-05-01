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Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published May 1, 2026 07:32 PM
Young attributes Cadillac lead to consistent putting
May 1, 2026 07:23 PM
After shooting a second-round 67, Cameron Young attributed his lead at the Cadillac Championship to his consistent putting on the Blue Monster.

Who doesn’t like playing golf in Miami, right?

The Tour’s elite took advantage of Trump National Doral early Friday, with Kurt Kitayama and Alex Fitzpatrick starting hot, followed by Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler doing what they were predicted to do at this week’s signature event: Score low.

The weekend promises to be full of electricity as the 72-man field surges forward for another 36 holes. Here’s where to watch the third round of the Cadillac Championship on TV and online:

Young carries a five-stroke lead over Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley and Jordan Spieth entering Saturday. Can anybody else crash the party? Scheffler is in the mix, ditto for Houston Open winner Gary Woodland.

Round 3 tee times, pairings for Cadillac Championship

Time
TeePlayers
7:20 AM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Jacob Bridgeman

7:30 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Ryo Hisatsune

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Joel Dahmen

7:50 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Sungjae Im

8:00 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Jason Day

8:10 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Blanchet

Collin Morikawa

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Smith

Keith Mitchell

8:35 AM
EDT		1

David Lipsky

Harris English

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Austin Smotherman

Viktor Hovland

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Maverick McNealy

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Jhonattan Vegas

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Keegan Bradley

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Michael Kim

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Pierceson Coody

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Chris Gotterup

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Daniel Berger

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Tom Hoge

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Nicolai Højgaard

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Fox

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Akshay Bhatia

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Sam Stevens

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Corey Conners

11:25 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Max Homa

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Hideki Matsuyama

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Ben Griffin

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Tommy Fleetwood

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Aldrich Potgieter

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

Matt McCarty

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

J.T. Poston

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Brian Harman

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Si Woo Kim

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Kristoffer Reitan

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Alex Smalley

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Nick Taylor