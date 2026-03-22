Emotional Bryson DeChambeau takes down Jon Rahm in LIV South Africa playoff

Bryson DeChambeau prevailed in a playoff for the second straight week, taking down Jon Rahm in overtime Sunday at LIV Golf South Africa.

DeChambeau, fresh off capturing LIV Singapore in extra holes, hit a 3-wood from the left rough 295 yards to 12 feet on the first playoff hole, The Club at Steyn City’s par-5 18th. After Rahm missed his 15-footer for birdie, DeChambeau two-putted for what was an emotional win.

Appearing to be on the verge of tears as he celebrated with his caddie, Greg Bodine, and other teammates, DeChambeau didn’t reveal the specifics of what was going on, only to say “some things” had transpired in the past week.

THAT WINNING FEELING 😍@brysondech is in tears after a dramatic victory in South Africa 🇿🇦#LIVGolfSouthAfrica | @Crushers_GC pic.twitter.com/QOALzDMuuE — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 22, 2026

“I wish I could tell you,” DeChambeau said. “A lot has happened in my life in the past week. I’m just so grateful for my team, the Crushers, everybody supporting me. It’s so funny, golf is a fickle game, and you work so hard at it your whole, entire life, and you realize that golf is just golf, and there’s a lot more to life than just golf. I had some things happen in the off time during this week, and I was just praying all day, praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward.”

DeChambeau had to get up and down just to save par at No. 18 in regulation and force a playoff at 26 under with Rahm, who fired a closing 8-under 63 that featured six birdies and an eagle. DeChambeau didn’t have a bogey either, shooting 66 despite parring each of his last eight holes.

His birdie in extras came after he tugged his drive into a muddy lie. He was able to take free relief and drop into what he called a “great lie,” which set up his clutch 3-wood into the green.

“I’m still pulling that dang driver,” DeChambeau lamented afterward. “I need to fix that.”

DeChambeau’s second title of the year – fifth on LIV since joining in 2022 – wasn’t enough, however, to move him past Rahm in the points standings. Rahm remains No. 1 thanks to a win and now three runners-up.