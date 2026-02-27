Report: Tiger Woods among those invited to White House roundtable on future of college sports

Tiger Woods is reportedly among several people with ties to golf who have been invited to attend a March 6 meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the future of college athletics.

According to the Yahoo Sports report, as many as 40 people, ranging from commissioners to coaches to former college athletes, have received invitations to the meeting. The group of invitees includes Woods, Bryon DeChambeau, former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua.

The meeting has been named the “Saving College Sports Roundtable,” and is expected to address the ongoing issues surrounding name, image and likeness in college sports, among other problems in an amateur game that is becoming exceedingly more professional by the day. Many believe that without some form of collective bargaining or federal legislation, whether from Congress or the President himself, the NCAA will remain subject to legal antitrust challenges, which have embroiled the organization in recent years.

Trump is the chair of the session, while Florida governor Ron DeSantis and New York Yankees president Randy Levine are vice chairs.

Yahoo Sports wrote that it’s unclear if all those invited will attend while “some are skeptical that the meeting will transpire as scheduled.”