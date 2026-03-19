Snake bitten: Corey Conners’ back-to-back eagles at Copperhead offset by run of bogeys

Corey Conners run of magic didn’t last long at Innisbrook Thursday.

The two-time PGA Tour winner, who started on the back nine, was eying a potential first-round lead at the Valspar Championship after consecutive eagles on the par-4 18th and the ensuing par-5 first.

The sequence put him at 5 under through his first 10 holes and in sole possession of the lead.

BACK-TO-BACK 😎



Another eagle hole out for Corey Conners and he's now 5-under through his opening 10 holes @ValsparChamp.



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ https://t.co/pHWOawqia4 pic.twitter.com/MEBKI9NHJD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 19, 2026

Conners handed that advantage right over by bogeying three of his next five holes. He finished with a 2-under 69 and was outside the top 10 when he signed his scorecard.

Sungjae Im is the current first-round leader thanks to a pair of eagles of his own during the opening round on the Copperhead Course. Im finished with a 7-under 64, a stroke better than Brandt Snedeker who sits solo second.

Valspar Championship 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch Here’s a look at tee times and how to watch the second round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.

The 45-year-old Snedeker shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 on Thursday, following four consecutive missed cuts. Ranked No. 306 in the OWGR, Snedeker is chasing his first PGA Tour win since the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

For Conners, the back-to-back eagles in his first round marked the first time in 743 career rounds that he’s accomplished such a feat. He became the first player on record to make back-to-back eagles in a round at the Valspar Championship, and second player this season.

David Ford eagled the second and third holes at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.