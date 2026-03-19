‘Let’s not talk crazy here': Snedeker shoots down Presidents Cup player-captain pitch

Brandt Snedeker is happy to see himself back on a PGA Tour leaderboard after a recent run of missed cuts to open the season.

However, he’s not getting any ideas when its comes to being a player captain for the United States Presidents Cup team, when the tournament tees off on Sept. 22 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

“There’s no chance. Let’s not even talk crazy here,” Snedeker told reporters after shooting a 6-under 65 at the Valspar Championship on Thursday. “There’s no chance. There’s no chance.”

The 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team vice captain played on the Presidents Cup team in 2013 and served as an assistant in 2024. He will lead this year’s team against International captain Geoff Ogilvy.

“Lots of logistical stuff now, lots of behind- the-scenes stuff, making sure we’re ready to go. As the summer ramps up we’ll obviously, team takes shape we’ll do more and more,” said Snedeker, who played Thursday with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Takumi Kanaya.

They will be off the tee at 12:36 p.m. ET for Friday’s second round.

“I had several discussions with lots of past captains and guys who have played on several teams and what works, what doesn’t work, what they wish they could do differently,” Snedeker said when asked about conversations he’s had with 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

Bradley possibly being a player captain last year at Bethpage was a storyline throughout the season and wasn’t finalized until he officially announced his captain’s picks. That will not be a distraction for Snedeker.

“I’m just trying to learn as much as I can,” he said. “It’s obviously my first time being a captain, but I’ve been a vice captain a couple times, and seen the inside of those rooms and seen what good looks like and what we need to replicate going forward.”