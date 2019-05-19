By the numbers: Breaking down Brooks' latest major win

Brooks Koepka won his fourth career major championship title at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Here are some stats, many of historical significance, related to Koepka's latest triumph:

Becomes fifth wire-to-wire winner in PGA Championship history (no ties): Bobby Nichols (1964), Jack Nicklaus (1971), Raymond Floyd (1982), Hal Sutton (1983)

Becomes fourth player in modern era to win four or more majors in a span of eight starts: Ben Hogan, Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

Becomes first player in history to successfully defend both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in a career

Becomes the fourth player to successfully defend two different majors in a career: Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, Woods

Becomes seventh player to win multiple titles at both the PGA and U.S. Open: Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Hogan, Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Woods

Regains No. 1 spot in Official World Golf Ranking

Earns sixth career PGA Tour win

Most major wins before age 30 (Koepka is 29 years, 16 days)