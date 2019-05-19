By the numbers: Breaking down Brooks' latest major win

Brooks Koepka won his fourth career major championship title at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Here are some stats, many of historical significance, related to Koepka's latest triumph:

  • Becomes fifth wire-to-wire winner in PGA Championship history (no ties): Bobby Nichols (1964), Jack Nicklaus (1971), Raymond Floyd (1982), Hal Sutton (1983)
  • Becomes fourth player in modern era to win four or more majors in a span of eight starts: Ben Hogan, Nicklaus, Tiger Woods
  • Becomes first player in history to successfully defend both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in a career
  • Becomes the fourth player to successfully defend two different majors in a career: Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, Woods
  • Becomes seventh player to win multiple titles at both the PGA and U.S. Open: Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Hogan, Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Woods
  • Regains No. 1 spot in Official World Golf Ranking
  • Earns sixth career PGA Tour win

Most major wins before age 30 (Koepka is 29 years, 16 days)

  • 10, Tiger Woods
  • 7, Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus
  • 4, Young Tom Morris, Willie Anderson, Walter Hagen, Peter Thomson, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka

