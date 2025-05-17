Skip navigation
PGA Championship 2025 leaderboard: Third-round scores, results from Quail Hollow

  
Published May 17, 2025 07:40 PM

Scottie Scheffler played his final five holes in 5 under to pull three strokes clear of the field entering the final round of the 107th PGA Championship.

Here’s a look at the Day 3 results from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina:

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3
1 Scottie Scheffler -11 69 68 65
2 Alex Noren -8 68 71 66
T3 Davis Riley -7 71 68 67
T3 J.T. Poston -7 68 70 68
T5 Jhonattan Vegas -6 64 70 73
T5 Si Woo Kim -6 72 64 71
T5 Jon Rahm -6 70 70 67
T8 Matthieu Pavon -5 71 65 72
T8 Tony Finau -5 70 69 69
T8 Keegan Bradley -5 68 72 68
T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -5 68 68 72
T8 Bryson DeChambeau -5 71 68 69
T13 Adam Scott -4 69 71 69
T13 Matt Wallace -4 71 70 68
T13 Garrick Higgo -4 69 69 71
T13 Joe Highsmith -4 73 67 69
T17 Lucas Glover -3 71 70 69
T17 Ryan Fox -3 67 71 72
T17 Denny McCarthy -3 70 68 72
T17 Cameron Davis -3 66 74 70
T17 Max Greyserman -3 71 72 67
T17 Ryan Gerard -3 66 72 72
T23 Alex Smalley -2 67 71 73
T23 Maverick McNealy -2 70 72 69
T23 Taylor Pendrith -2 69 70 72
T23 J.J. Spaun -2 71 68 72
T23 Robert Macintyre -2 68 70 73
T23 Ben Griffin -2 70 69 72
T23 David Puig -2 71 72 68
T23 Ryo Hisatsune -2 68 71 72
T31 Michael Thorbjornsen -1 68 70 74
T31 Harry Hall -1 69 72 71
T31 Taylor Moore -1 73 69 70
T31 Joaquin Niemann -1 74 67 71
T31 Viktor Hovland -1 69 71 72
T36 Rafael Campos E 68 73 72
T36 Harris English E 72 70 71
T36 Tyrrell Hatton E 68 73 72
T36 Max Homa E 73 64 76
T36 Aaron Rai E 67 72 74
T36 Eric Cole E 70 70 73
T36 Nicolas Echavarria E 68 74 71
T36 Cameron Young E 73 69 71
T44 Thorbjorn Olesen 1 71 71 72
T44 Beau Hossler 1 71 70 73
T44 Wyndham Clark 1 72 69 73
T44 Marco Penge 1 69 71 74
T44 Luke Donald 1 67 74 73
T49 Sam Stevens 2 70 68 77
T49 Richard Bland 2 70 69 76
T49 Rory McIlroy 2 74 69 72
T49 Corey Conners 2 73 68 74
T49 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 70 68 77
T49 Sam Burns 2 73 70 72
T49 Xander Schauffele 2 72 71 72
T49 Tom McKibbin 2 70 71 74
T57 Tommy Fleetwood 3 70 70 76
T57 Daniel Berger 3 71 71 74
T57 Collin Morikawa 3 70 72 74
T60 Justin Lower 4 69 73 75
T60 Rasmus Hojgaard 4 68 74 75
T60 Kevin Yu 4 73 70 74
T63 Stephan Jaeger 5 67 75 76
T63 Michael Kim 5 71 72 75
T63 Nicolai Hojgaard 5 72 69 77
T63 Tom Kim 5 71 72 75
T67 Brian Harman 6 71 72 76
T67 Austin Eckroat 6 72 70 77
T69 Bud Cauley 7 74 69 77
T69 Brian Campbell 7 73 69 78
T69 Elvis Smylie 7 70 73 77
T72 Chris Kirk 8 73 70 78
T72 Byeong Hun An 8 69 73 79
74 Sergio Garcia 9 75 68 79