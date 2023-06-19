Power rankings, Travelers Championship: Will it all come together this week for Scheffler?

Wyndham Clark broke out of his shell to become a major champion last week, but the Tour is quickly firing up another designated event.

The large-purse events are coming rapid-fire this season.

Next on the docket is the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. It will be quite the trek for players that competed at Los Angeles Country Club last week, going coast to coast.

The cutline will return to normal PGA Tour rules this week, low 65 and ties making it to the weekend, with a full field of 156 starting the week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rory McIlroy

He's found his groove again with four straight top-10s while also sporting four top-20s in four tries at TPC River Highlands. He's yet to turn any of those into top-10s, though. His comments after Sunday's round at LACC implied that he's playing this week but really has his eye on The Open. Of course, he'd love to maintain his momentum to big finishes ahead of the season's final major.

Patrick Cantlay

Similar to McIlroy, Cantlay has a pile of steady finishes at TPC River Highlands but no top-10s. Cantlay has top-25s in six of eight tries at the Travelers. "It's a course I love coming back to and a place I love coming back to and a course that suits my game as well," he said. "I've played well." He arrives with 10 straight finishes of T-30 or better on his recent-form log.

Kevin Streelman

He's delivered the goods at this event over the years, boasting a win and four other top-10s on his tournament resume. He's second on the tournament's all-time money list. He's been slumping this season but did manage to snap out of that recently with a T-18 at the Wells Fargo Championship and T-9 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Jon Rahm

Got off to a slow start last week but stormed home over the weekend to steal a spot inside of the top 10. He said he found something on the range that worked well for him so it will be interesting to see if that carries over after a coast-to-coast flight. Rahm has underperformed at TPC River Highlands over the years with no top-20s.

Scottie Scheffler

His incredible run of consistency continued last week, posting a third-place showing at Los Angeles Country Club. He now has four straight podium finishes (without a win) and top-12s in every event dating back to the CJ Cup in October. The Texan has played the Travelers Championship three times with improving finishes upon each return visit (MC-47th-13th).

RANKING THE FIELD

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Jon Rahm

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Rory McIlroy

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Tony Finau

7. Viktor Hovland

8. Collin Morikawa

9. Matt Fitzpatrick

10. Tommy Fleetwood

11. Max Homa

12. Wyndham Clark

13. Rickie Fowler

14. Jason Day

15. Russell Henley

16. Sungjae Im

17. Sahith Theegala

18. Tom Kim

19. Denny McCarthy

20. Si Woo Kim