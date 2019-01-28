R&A: New rule 'applied correctly' with Haotong Li penalty

In the wake of a controversial ruling that cost Haotong Li about $100,000 in earnings, the R&A released a statement Monday to confirm that the Rules of Golf were correctly applied at the Dubai Desert Classic.

On Sunday, as Li sized up a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole, his caddie appeared to help with his read and alignment before stepping out of the line as Li built his stance. A rules official determined afterward that Li’s caddie violated Rule 10.2b(4), which restricts a caddie from standing behind the player. The two-shot penalty turned Li’s birdie into a bogey and dropped him from a tie for third into joint 12th.

European Tour players fumed on social media at what they perceived to be a harsh penalty for a hazy infraction.

The R&A, however, said there was no doubt that it was a violation of the new rule, which went into effect Jan. 1.

“It applies as the player begins taking a stance, which includes when the first foot moves into position,” the R&A said. “This rule prevents any opportunity for a caddie to line up a player. Intent to line up is not needed for this rule to play. On the putting green, the player can back away from the stance to avoid a breach of the rule.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but the rule was applied correctly.”

