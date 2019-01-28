Players rip into European Tour over Li alignment ruling

By
Getty Images

Haotong Li was penalized two strokes for having his caddie assist in lining up his putt on the final hole of the Dubai Desert Classic. The penalty dropped him from T-3 to T-12 and cost him around $100,000 in prize money. Fellow players jumped to Li's defense on social media, criticizing the ruling.

