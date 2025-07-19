The Open 2025: Updated odds for the final round, with Scottie Scheffler up four shots
Published July 19, 2025 03:08 PM
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
Scottie Scheffler was typically even-keeled after the third round of The Open Championship, telling Cara Banks he's not thinking too much about what it would mean to win, instead keeping his focus on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler was a heavy favorite (-190) with a one-shot lead through two rounds of The Open. And now, with a four-shot advantage and 18 holes to play? He’s -750.
Home favorite Rory McIlroy has the second lowest betting odds at +2200.
Here’s a look at more odds, courtesy DraftKings, entering the final round in Portrush, Northern Ireland.
Scores from the third round of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
- Scottie Scheffler: -750
- Rory McIlroy: +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +2800
- Haotong Li: +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton: +5000
- Xander Schauffele: +8000
- Chris Gotterup: +8000
- Harris English: +9000
- Robert MacIntyre: +25000
- Russell Henley: +50000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +50000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +50000
- Ludvig Åberg: +50000