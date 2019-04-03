Tiger Woods and Gil Hanse have each been chosen to design a course at a new resort on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Woods' TGR Design company has been named lead architect for the North Course at the new Makaha Valley Resort, while Hanse will be in charge of the South Course. Both announcements were made by Pacific Links International, which has commissioned the project for the 644-acre property.

According to a media release, Woods' North Course will be nestled "in the shadows of the Waianae mountain range" and will include views of both the Pacific Ocean and Mt. Ka'ala, an ancient volcano and the highest peak on Oahu. No timetable has been set for the completion of either course.

"The cathedral-like setting of the property is framed with big ocean views to the west and towering mountains to the east," Woods said in a release. "We are designing a golf course that will take advantage of this spectacular setting, yet still be fun and playable for golfers of all abilities."

Woods' completed course design work includes Bluejack National outside Houston and El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico. The Oahu course is Woods' latest ongoing project, joining a list that includes Payne's Valley in Missouri, Jack's Bay in the Bahamas and a restoration of Jackson Park Golf Course in Chicago.

Hanse designed the 2016 Olympic course in Brazil and also renovated the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral. His recently completed projects include Streamsong Black in Florida, Ohoopee Match Club in Georgia and a renovation of the No. 4 course at Pinehurst in North Carolina.