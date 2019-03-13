"Vantage Point with Mike Tirico" returns at THE PLAYERS

Contributing to NBC Sports Group’s more than 150 live hours of programming surrounding THE PLAYERS this week, Vantage Point with Mike Tirico will debut for the first time at the PGA TOUR’s flagship event. Premiering tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, Vantage Point will complement the network’s Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS coverage from TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

The episode will include Tirico’s exclusive interview with PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, where they’ll discuss the influence of golf’s recent rules changes, as well as the impact of THE PLAYERS’ return to March as part of the newly enhanced golf calendar in 2019. Vantage Point also will mark the reunion of the former 18th tower trio of Tirico, Paul Azinger and Nick Faldo (ABC/ESPN), with the two current network analysts both joining for the duration of the show. They’ll reflect on the current professional golf landscape, and preview the stretch of six championship events over the next six months, beginning with THE PLAYERS. The three also are scheduled to appear together during GOLF Channel’s live second round coverage on Friday afternoon, the first time they’ll call live tournament golf as a group since the 2007 Open at Carnoustie.

“It’s always one of the best weeks of the season, and now back in March THE PLAYERS has even more anticipation this year,” said Tirico. “It also will be the perfect spot to be reunited with my old 18th tower partners.”

Additional elements on tonight’s episode of Vantage Point include:

An emotional profile on Kody Finn, a member of the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School golf team. GOLF Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte shares perspective on Finn’s resilient journey in the wake of tragedy and loss following last February’s shooting that took the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

A roundtable segment featuring NBC Sports analyst Gary Koch – calling THE PLAYERS for the 24th consecutive year – alongside Tirico, Azinger and Faldo. They’ll preview this year’s Championship, and reflect on some of the most memorable moments over the past several decades at TPC Sawgrass, including on its iconic par-3 17th hole.

Vantage Point initially debuted in 2018 to complement GOLF Channel’s Golf Central Live From coverage from the sport’s biggest events. An Emmy-nominated play-by-play host, Tirico joined NBC Sports Group in 2016, and has contributed to televised professional golf coverage for more than two decades.