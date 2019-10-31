If Catriona Matthew isn’t appointed to return as the European Solheim Cup captain, it will be an upset.

The British media has all but confirmed that the Scot will reprise her role with this week’s news that the Ladies European Tour will announce the 2021 Euro captain in a news conference at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland on Nov. 14. Matthew grew up in North Berwick, just south of Gleneagles, and still lives there.

“Matthew set to captain again at 2021 Solheim Cup,” trumpeted a headline this week in Scotland’s national newspaper, The Scotsman.

“Catriona Matthew on track to be reappointed European captain after Solheim Cup triumph,” was the headline in the national British daily The Telegraph.

“Matthew set to lead Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup,” was the headline on a story on the website at Bunkered, a Scottish golf magazine.

Laura Davies, the most accomplished British female professional to play the game, is on record supporting Matthew’s return. Davies was one Matthew’s vice captains in Europe’s thrilling victory at Gleneagles last month.

“My vote would go to Beany again next time, because everyone has enjoyed it so much,” Davies said. “I always think that if you win you deserve the chance to go and get the trophy back again. I would encourage her to go for it.”

Matthew was open to the chance when asked in the wake of the victory in Scotland.

“Wouldn’t say no,” Matthew said when first asked about a return.

The 2021 event is at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Suzann Pettersen is a lock to someday captain the team, if she wants it. The question is when. Pettersen, who announced her retirement almost immediately after sinking the winning putt in Scotland, is still aglow as a new mom to her infant son, Herman.

“If she wants to do it,” Davies said of Pettersen, “she would be a great captain of the future.”