GLENEAGLES, Scotland – After one session of the 16th Solheim Cup, the Europeans hold a slight advantage.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier took down Americans Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare to highlight Europe's Friday foursomes performance. The home side will enter Friday afternoon's fourball session leading, 2 1/2 to 1 1/2.

Here are match-by-match recaps from the opening foursomes session at Gleneagles:

Match 1: Pressel/Alex (USA) vs. Ciganda/Law (EUR), halved

The first match was the best of the session and came down to the final hole, where it was halved with pars. A fitting end to this back-and-forth battle. The Europeans jumped out to a 2-up lead after four holes, but Pressel energized her side with a 20-foot birdie at the par-4 fifth. Europe bogeyed the next two holes to give the U.S. its first lead, but a short miss by Pressel at No. 8 gave it back. Ciganda forced the match to No. 18 with a 20-foot birdie at 17, but both teams played the last hole poorly.

Match 2: Hall/Boutier (EUR) def. Thompson/Altomare (USA), 2 and 1

Thompson debuts a new partner, but Hall and Boutier took control. Hall hit great iron shots into greens at 4, 5 and 7, and Boutier birdied two of those to give Europe a 2-up lead. Thompson had to make a 7-footer for par to halve the par-5 ninth, but overall, she struggled with the putter. The Americans clawed back, winning 14 and 16, but the comeback fell short as Thompson missed a long birdie at No. 17 that would’ve extended the match.

Match 3: J. Korda/N. Korda (USA) def. Masson/Ewart Shadoff (EUR), 6 and 4

For the first time in a Solheim Cup, two sisters teamed in the same match – and the Kordas delivered. The Europeans struggled, bogeying Nos. 3 and 5 to fall 4 down. Jessica and Masson matched birdies at the par-3 sixth and again at the par-3 10th, where Jessica chipped in. The Kordas went 6 up with par on No. 11 after the Europeans made their fifth bogey or worse.

Match 4: Hull/Munoz (EUR) def. Park/Khang (USA), 2 and 1

The Europeans didn’t make a birdie until Munoz sunk a 7-footer at the par-4 13th, yet somehow, they led for much of the match. Still, the U.S. stayed close thanks to Europe’s double at No. 6 and bogey at No. 8. When Khang made birdie at the drivable par-4 14th, it was just the Americans’ second of the match. Three holes later, Park missed a 6-footer for par that ended it.