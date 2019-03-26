Phil Mickelson clearly never skips leg day, even in his sleep.

And he's following through on his promise to let his fans in on the secrets that got him "calves like Adonis."

Phil left everyone on a cliffhanger last week after dropping Part One of the video series, "Phil Kwon Do Calves," which was more or less just him pointing and pulling his toes while sitting in a chair watching the NCAA Tournament.

But despite returning to PGA Tour action this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Lefty came through with Part Two of the series, in which he has graduated to pointing and pulling his toes while sound asleep.

Mickelson and his giant calves will take on Henrik Stenson in the opening round of the Match Play on Wednesday at Austin Country Club.