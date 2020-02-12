Just because Tiger Woods is the tournament host this week at the Genesis Invitational doesn't mean he's exempt from getting (almost) dunked on.

After all, it is Los Angeles, home to the Showtime Lakers and Lob City. This near-throwdown came from the new world No. 1 Rory McIlroy during Wednesday's pro-am. From 160 yards out, McIlroy was about to hit his approach shot into the green, when Tiger jokingly went to tend the flag.

McIlroy then took dead aim (maybe at the hole, maybe at Tiger) and the ball released right to Woods' foot.

An aggravated/amused Tiger stood there for a second in disbelief before playfully rocking the pin in disgust and then walking away with that signature ear-to-ear grin on his face.

McIlroy is the betting favorite this week at Riviera, and by the look of things, it's easy to see why.