This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Solheim Cup, KFT Championship

The premiere women's team event is this week, while the Korn Ferry Tour finally wraps up a two-year campaign. Here's how you can watch (all times ET). Also, click here for Tour Championship tune-in information.
LPGA Tour
Solheim Cup
Saturday-Monday, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
Course specs: Par 72, 6,903 yards
Purse: N/A
Defending champion: Europe (2019 in Gleneagles, Scotland)
Team USA capsules: Click here
Team Europe capsules: Click here
Match scoring: Click here for when available
TV schedule: Saturday, Day 1 foursomes and fourballs: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (GC), 12:30-2:30 p.m. (NBC), 2:30-6 p.m. (GC); Sunday, Day 2 foursomes and fourballs: 7:30 a.m. - noon (GC), noon-1:30 p.m. (NBC), 1:30-6 p.m. (GC); Sunday, Day 3 singles: noon-6 p.m. (GC)
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana
Course specs: Par 71, 7,242 yards
Purse: $1,000,000
Defending champion: Brandon Wu
Notables in the field: Byeong Hun An, Scott Brown, Rafa Cabrera Bello, John Chin, Fabian Gomez, Will Gordon, Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler, Danny Lee, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh, Sahith Theegala, Camilo Villegas, Brandon Wu
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon, (GC); Saturday, third round, 4-6 p.m., (digital live stream); Sunday, final round, 2-4 p.m., (digital live stream)
European Tour
DS Automobiles Italian Open
Thursday-Sunday, Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
Course specs: Par 71, 7,268 yards
Purse: €3,000,000
Defending champion: Ross McGowan
Notables in the field: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Garrick Higgo, Martin Kaymer, Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Henrik Stenson, Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger
Tee times: Click here for when available
TV schedule (live streams on GC.com): Thursday, first round, 7:30-10 a.m., (GC), 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (digital live stream); Friday, second round, 7:30-10 a.m., (GC), 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (digital live stream); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. - noon (digital live stream)