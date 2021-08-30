This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Solheim Cup, KFT Championship

The premiere women's team event is this week, while the Korn Ferry Tour finally wraps up a two-year campaign. Here's how you can watch (all times ET). Also, click here for Tour Championship tune-in information.

LPGA Tour

Solheim Cup

Saturday-Monday, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

Course specs: Par 72, 6,903 yards

Purse: N/A

Defending champion: Europe (2019 in Gleneagles, Scotland)

Team USA capsules: Click here

Team Europe capsules: Click here

Match scoring: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Saturday, Day 1 foursomes and fourballs: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (GC), 12:30-2:30 p.m. (NBC), 2:30-6 p.m. (GC); Sunday, Day 2 foursomes and fourballs: 7:30 a.m. - noon (GC), noon-1:30 p.m. (NBC), 1:30-6 p.m. (GC); Sunday, Day 3 singles: noon-6 p.m. (GC)

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana

Course specs: Par 71, 7,242 yards

Purse: $1,000,000

Defending champion: Brandon Wu

Notables in the field: Byeong Hun An, Scott Brown, Rafa Cabrera Bello, John Chin, Fabian Gomez, Will Gordon, Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler, Danny Lee, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh, Sahith Theegala, Camilo Villegas, Brandon Wu

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon, (GC); Saturday, third round, 4-6 p.m., (digital live stream); Sunday, final round, 2-4 p.m., (digital live stream)

European Tour

DS Automobiles Italian Open

Thursday-Sunday, Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

Course specs: Par 71, 7,268 yards

Purse: €3,000,000

Defending champion: Ross McGowan

Notables in the field: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Garrick Higgo, Martin Kaymer, Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Henrik Stenson, Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule (live streams on GC.com): Thursday, first round, 7:30-10 a.m., (GC), 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (digital live stream); Friday, second round, 7:30-10 a.m., (GC), 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (digital live stream); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. - noon (digital live stream)