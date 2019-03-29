WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play recaps: Day 3

Friday is the final day of pool play at Austin Country Club as 16 players advance to single elimination. Click here for scoring and click here for overall pool play records. Here's how Day 3 played out:

Group 2

(53) Emiliano Grillo def. (34) Eddie Pepperell, 4 and 3: Neither man could advance past Friday, so this was just for fun. At least for Grillo, who won the fourth hole and never looked back. Pepperell managed to win only one hole, the 12th, to lose handily.

Group 12

(37) Henrik Stenson def. (52) Jim Furyk, 5 and 4: It was simple: the winner of this match moved on to the Round of 16. Furyk played well (no, really, he did). But Stenson was machine-like, hitting approach shot after approach shot to gimme range. Stenson was 4 up through seven holes and never gave his fellow 40-something a chance.

(20) Phil Mickelson def. (12) Jason Day, 2 up: Both men were eliminated – and winless – after the second day of play. In the end, it's just Day who walked away 0-fer. Mickelson was 4 up through eight holes, only to see Day rally to get all square with three to play. Mickelson then birdied two of the final three holes to earn the victory.

Group winner: Henrik Stenson

Group 13

(61) Aaron Wise def. (44) Brandt Snedeker, 6 and 4: A Snedeker win and he was into the Round of 16, but Wise won the first hole and never trailed. Wise built a 3-up lead through 10 holes and then won the 12th, 13th and 14th holes to race to the finish line.

(13) Tiger Woods def. (18) Patrick Cantlay, 4 and 2: Woods had to win his match and have Snedeker, who defeated Tiger on Thursday, not do the same. Wise knocking of Snedeker took care of one part and then Tiger took care of his side of the deal. Woods was 2 down at one point, but won four consecutive holes, from Nos. 11-14, including a hole-out eagle at the 13th, to take command of the match.

Group winner: Tiger Woods