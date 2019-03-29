Tiger Woods looked to be in trouble in his Day 3 match against Patrick Cantlay at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Cantlay was 2 up through eight holes, and still 1 up through 10, before Woods won the 11th hole to square the match, won the 12th to take a 1-up advantage, and then holed this 83-yard approach shot for eagle at the 13th to move 2 up.

Woods continued his run at the par-4 14th, rolling in an 18-footer for birdie to win his fourth consecutive hole and going 3 up with four to play.