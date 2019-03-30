WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play recaps: Quarterfinals

Eight players battled Saturday afternoon at Austin Country Club for the chance to compete in the semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. Here's how the quarterfinals played out, and click here for how the morning Round of 16 results:

(7) Francesco Molinari def. (57) Kevin Na, 6 and 5: Na jumped out of the gate with an early win on the first, but that was as good as it was going to get for him. Molinari has been fantastic all week, and he continued that Saturday afternoon notching five birdies in his 13 holes. Onward to the semifinals.

(48) Kevin Kisner def. (19) Louis Oosthuizen, 2 and 1: Back and forth on outward nine, Oosthuizen remained steady for most of the inward half, but Kisner stole wins at Nos. 15 and 16 before Oosthuizen conceded the match on No. 17. On to the semifinals Sunday for Kisner, who is looking to return to the finals for the second consecutive year.

(50) Lucas Bjerregaard def. (13) Tiger Woods, 1 up: A 5-foot putt to extend the match burned the edge for Woods who, otherwise, had a nice day at Austin Country Club. Seven birdies in his match against Bjerregaard, who never backed down against the world's most popular player. Woods is off next week before returning to Augusta National for the year's first major.

(23) Matt Kuchar def. (26) Sergio Garcia, 2 up: Kuchar is headed to the semifnals on Sunday, but the highlight (lowlight?) of the match came on the 7th green, when, out of frustration, Garcia raced to tap in his gimmie putt before giving Kuchar the chance to concede it. He missed it and Garcia lost the hole. On the 10th fairway, Garcia was seen on the broadcast vividly upset at Kuchar about the situation.