Watch: Garcia loses hole after missing tap-in before Kuchar can concede putt

Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar were cruising along in their quarterfinal match on Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but everything changed as they were finishing up on the 7th green.

Putting for par to win the hole and tie the match, Garcia left his putt just inches from the hole, and never looked in his opponent's direction before and attempting - and missing - his tap-in so quickly that Kuchar didn't have a chance to concede the bogey putt.

Kuchar told the rules official that he would've given the putt to Garcia, but since the rule states that can't be done retroactively, Kuchar won the hole and went 2 up in the match.

Matt Kuchar did not have a chance to concede Sergio Garcia's second putt.



Therefore, Garcia lost the hole.



Kuchar told the official he wanted to give Garcia the putt, but that cannot be done retroactively. pic.twitter.com/AJFF8N5J7h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 30, 2019

A visibly agitated Garcia ended up losing the next hole as well after hitting his drive in the junk well right of the fairway and making bogey.

Sergio did cut into the deficit with a birdie on the 10th hole, getting to 2 down, but only after both players and their caddies hashed out the incident in the middle of the fairway.

Garcia and Kuchar never got into each other's faces, but the spirited match was reminiscent of the Miguel Angel Jimenez-Keegan Bradley dust-up in 2015.