PGA president Don Rea removed from PGA Tour board, to focus on ‘member-first priorities’

PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. has been replaced on the PGA Tour’s policy board.

The PGA confirmed that Rea Jr., whose two-year term as president expires at the end of the year, was removed from the PGA Tour Inc. board last November, a month after Rea’s controversial response to unruly Ryder Cup crowds at Bethpage Black. Taking Rea’s place was Nathan Charnes, the PGA’s vice president who is slated to succeed Rea.

Along with being removed from the policy board, Rea has been notably absent from PGA press releases in recent months, including the PGA’s new CEO announcement earlier this month and this week’s naming of late golf writer Jeff Babineau as recipient of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism. He did, however, attend the PGA Merchandise Show in January.

“As has been observed, PGA of America President Don Rea’s responsibilities are now aligned to member-first priorities for the remainder of his term,” the PGA said Thursday via statement. “He will focus on board leadership, governance, section engagement and initiatives that directly support PGA of America Golf Professionals and reinforce the grassroots foundation of the Association. With the recent CEO leadership transition complete and a new president taking office this fall, these changes reflect the Board’s commitment to governance clarity, leadership alignment and sustained momentum for the Association.”

Rea, a Southwest PGA section member and owner of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Arizona, first made headlines at last year’s PGA Championship after he interjected himself into multiple reporter questions that were intended for then-CEO Derek Sprague or CCO Kerry Haigh during the PGA’s press conference at Quail Hollow. Then at Bethpage, where European team members were constantly heckled by spectators, Rory McIlroy’s wife was hit by a thrown adult beverage, and a PGA-hired emcee was heard on the first tee shouting into a microphone, “F--- you, Rory!” As the chaos unfolded, Rea was filmed Saturday night singing karaoke at one of the official hotels.

The day after the Ryder Cup ended, Rea was interviewed about what had transpired the previous few days.

“You’ve got 50,000 people here that are really excited, and heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things,” said Rea, who believed the behavior was distracting American players because they had to spend energy helping to control the crowd.

“It happens when we’re over in Rome on the other side, and Rory understands. Things like that are going to happen.”

Rea then doubled down on his LinkedIn the next day: “I’m personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it. However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered. … New level, new devil.”

Rea has not posted on his LinkedIn since.

Two days later, Rea emailed an apology letter to PGA membership: “What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. While it wasn’t my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologize.”

Charnes is the manager and director of golf at WingHaven Country Club in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The PGA named Terry Clark as its new CEO earlier this month.