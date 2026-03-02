Skip navigation
USA Sports extends media rights agreement with PGA of America

  
Published March 2, 2026 01:56 PM
The PGA of America has extended its media rights agreements with USA Sports and NBC Sports through at least 2033, which will include continuing broadcast coverage of the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Professional Championship.

The current deal runs through 2031, but the new pact will now add USA Sports’ live and studio coverage of the 2033 Ryder Cup at Olympic Club, which will air on USA Network and NBC Sports, while Golf Channel will present live coverage of the other three events in 2032 and 2033.

The extension with NBC Sports will also include coverage of the 2033 Ryder Cup, as well as the 2032 and 2033 Women’s PGA, on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to its championship coverage, Golf Channel’s “Live From” and “Golf Central” programming will continue to surround the PGA’s marquee events.