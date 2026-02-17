Ryder Cup captaincy: Tiger Woods has been asked by PGA, but no decision yet

In December, ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods revealed that “no one’s asked me” about captaining the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team in Ireland.

That’s changed.

Woods said Tuesday at Riviera, site of this week’s Genesis Invitational, that the PGA of America has since reached out to him about the captaincy, though that’s the extend of it.

“They have asked me for my input on it, and I haven’t made my decision yet,” Woods said.

Woods declined the 2025 captaincy because of schedule constraints related to his involvement with the PGA Tour’s policy board. With Woods still on the board as a player director and also a member of the Future Competition Committee, he cited similar concerns on Tuesday.

“I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our tour,” Woods said. “That’s been driving me hours upon hours every day and trying to figure out if I can actually do our team, our Team USA and our players and everyone that’s going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, if I can do it justice with my time. Serving on two boards, and what I’m doing for the PGA Tour, I’m trying to figure out if I can actually do this and serve the people that are involved and serve them at an honorable level.”

If Woods does end up captaining in Ireland, he’ll be looking to lead the Americans to their first away Ryder Cup victory since 1993 at The Belfry.

Europe has yet to announce its captain, though it’s possible that Luke Donald gets a third straight nod after leading his side to wins in 2023 and 2025.