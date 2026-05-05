Two-time champion Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship
Published May 5, 2026 02:23 PM
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Phil Mickelson withdrew Tuesday from the PGA Championship. The PGA of America stated “a personal health matter with his family” as the reason. The 2005 and 2021 champion was originally listed among the championship field.
Mickelson is not competing in this week’s LIV Golf - Virginia event at Trump National DC. He has played in only one LIV tournament this season (South Africa in mid-March), also citing family health matters. He did not play in the Masters, either.
Max Homa replaced Mickelson in the 156-player field for the season’s second major at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, May 14-17.
Here’s a look at the players who are competing in the season’s second major of the season and how they qualified for Aronimink Golf Club.