Two-time champion Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson withdrew Tuesday from the PGA Championship. The PGA of America stated “a personal health matter with his family” as the reason. The 2005 and 2021 champion was originally listed among the championship field.

Mickelson is not competing in this week’s LIV Golf - Virginia event at Trump National DC. He has played in only one LIV tournament this season (South Africa in mid-March), also citing family health matters. He did not play in the Masters, either.

Max Homa replaced Mickelson in the 156-player field for the season’s second major at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, May 14-17.