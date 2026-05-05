PGA Championship 2026 field: Who is playing at Aronimink Golf Club

The PGA of America announced Tuesday its field for the upcoming PGA Championship.

A list of 154 names were revealed with two spots being held for winners of this week’s Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic. The eventual field of 156 players will compete May 14-17 at Arnonimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Here’s a look at the field list for the men’s second major of the season (* = PGA Professional Championship qualifier):

PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule The PGA Championship takes place May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

Ludvig Åberg

Angel Ayora

Derek Berg*

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Francisco Bide*

Chandler Blanchet

Michael Block*

Keegan Bradley

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Daniel Brown

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Tyler Collet*

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer*

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Bryce Fisher*

Steven Fisk

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Rickie Fowler

Chris Gabriele*

Mark Geddes*

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Max Greyserman

Jordan Gumberg

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Zach Haynes*

Russell Henley

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Ian Holt

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Austin Hurt*

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Casey Jarvis

Dustin Johnson

Jared Jones*

Kota Kaneko

Michael Katrude*

Martin Kaymer

John Keefer

Ben Kern*

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Lenahan*

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

David Lipsky

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Paul McClure*

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

John Parry

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

Ben Polland*

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

David Puig

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Kristoffer Reitan

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Davis Riley

Adrien Saddier

Garrett Sapp*

Jayden Schaper

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck*

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Austin Smotherman

Elvis Smylie

Travis Smyth

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Andy Sullivan

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Ryan Vermeer*

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bernd Wiesberger

Timothy Wiseman*

Gary Woodland

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young



Current PGA Championship alternates