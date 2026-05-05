PGA Championship 2026 field: Who is playing at Aronimink Golf Club
Published May 5, 2026 12:29 PM
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The PGA of America announced Tuesday its field for the upcoming PGA Championship.
A list of 154 names were revealed with two spots being held for winners of this week’s Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic. The eventual field of 156 players will compete May 14-17 at Arnonimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Here’s a look at the field list for the men’s second major of the season (* = PGA Professional Championship qualifier):
The PGA Championship takes place May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”
- Ludvig Åberg
- Angel Ayora
- Derek Berg*
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Francisco Bide*
- Chandler Blanchet
- Michael Block*
- Keegan Bradley
- Michael Brennan
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Daniel Brown
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Tyler Collet*
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer*
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Bryce Fisher*
- Steven Fisk
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Rickie Fowler
- Chris Gabriele*
- Mark Geddes*
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Max Greyserman
- Jordan Gumberg
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Zach Haynes*
- Russell Henley
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Ian Holt
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Austin Hurt*
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Casey Jarvis
- Dustin Johnson
- Jared Jones*
- Kota Kaneko
- Michael Katrude*
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Ben Kern*
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Lenahan*
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- David Lipsky
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Paul McClure*
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- John Parry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- Ben Polland*
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- David Puig
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Davis Riley
- Adrien Saddier
- Garrett Sapp*
- Jayden Schaper
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck*
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Elvis Smylie
- Travis Smyth
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Andy Sullivan
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Ryan Vermeer*
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Timothy Wiseman*
- Gary Woodland
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
Current PGA Championship alternates
- 1. Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 2. Tom Hoge
- 3. Kevin Yu
- 4. Mac Meissner
- 5. Tony Finau
- 6. Kevin Roy
- 7. Davis Thompson