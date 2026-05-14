WATCH: Jon Rahm holes out for eagle, finally smiles in 2026 PGA
Published May 14, 2026 12:10 PM
Aronimink's front 9: Hanse, who helped restore course, takes drone tour
Gil Hanse who helped lead the restoration of Aronimink Golf Club joined "Live From the PGA Championship" to take the crew on a drone tour of the front nine.
Jon Rahm piped his opening tee shot 329 yards on the par-4 10th Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club — then missed the slopey green and made bogey to start the 108th PGA Championship.
Rahm played his first 10 holes with two bogeys and no birdies, but finally got on the board by holing a wedge for eagle-2 on the par-4 second.
Jon Rahm REALLY needed that. 😳🦅— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 14, 2026
A hole-out eagle from 101 yards gets his opening round moving in the right direction.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/wyGNzq4Dhr
Still without a birdie, Rahm finally had a smile on his face. The eagle got him back to even par, offsetting his pair of bogeys, and only three off the early lead.