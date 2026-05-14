WATCH: Jon Rahm holes out for eagle, finally smiles in 2026 PGA

Jon Rahm piped his opening tee shot 329 yards on the par-4 10th Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club — then missed the slopey green and made bogey to start the 108th PGA Championship.

Rahm played his first 10 holes with two bogeys and no birdies, but finally got on the board by holing a wedge for eagle-2 on the par-4 second.

Jon Rahm REALLY needed that. 😳🦅



A hole-out eagle from 101 yards gets his opening round moving in the right direction.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/wyGNzq4Dhr — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 14, 2026

Still without a birdie, Rahm finally had a smile on his face. The eagle got him back to even par, offsetting his pair of bogeys, and only three off the early lead.