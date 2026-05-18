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Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid earn trips to 2027 Masters

  
Published May 17, 2026 09:29 PM
'Punitive' Aronimink holds world's best to account at PGA
May 17, 2026 08:12 PM
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss Aronimink's setup at the 2026 PGA Championship and why it allowed for a "thorough test" for the world's best players.

Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid got great payoffs with their top-five finishes at the PGA Championship: an invitation to The Masters for the first time.

The top 15 finished in the PGA earn a return trip to the championship in 2027 at PGA Fresno in Texas.

Smalley, tied for the third-round lead with Schmid, finished second with Jon Rahm, three strokes behind winner Aaron Rai of England. His long birdie putt to close out the championship delivered a big bonus.

“Thrilled to be going to Augusta next year,” said the 29-year-old Smalley, who netted seven figures from the T-2 finish. “I knew that top four and ties, I believe it is, gets you into Augusta. So I knew that was a possibility.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it honestly until I hit the green on 18, saw where I was,” he added. “Was really just trying to two-putt, just trying to lag it up. That 20-footer up the hill on 18, I was just trying to get a tap-in. Fortunate enough that it went in.”

Another payoff for Smalley’s 6-under total and high finish was a huge move in the world rankings. Smalley started the week 78th and will move to 42, well inside the top 60 to earn a spot in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock next month.

Schmid picked up just one shot on par in the final round and finished in a tie for fourth with Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas at 5 under. He earned $843,867 from the record $20.5 million purse.

2026 PGA Championship - Final Round
No post-round beers for clubhouse leader Justin Thomas at PGA Championship
Justin Thomas, who sat on the clubhouse lead at Aronimink for more than an hour on Sunday, told reporters he learned his lesson the hard way 10 years ago in Hartford where he found himself praying for anything but a playoff.