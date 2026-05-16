WATCH: Wyndham Clark hits camera, nearly takes out crowd with errant shot

Wyndham Clark’s ball was nestled comfortably in the rough Friday at Aronimink Golf Club, just as comfortable as the spectators around him waiting for him to hit.

Clark struck the ball on what appeared to be the par-4 11th, and the ball struck a camera lens. Clark’s ball shot out of the nasty lie, straight into the group of fans who were in front of him and to his left. Fortunately, the only damage done was to a video camera.

Wyndham Clark almost caught a body at Aronimink.



Not his fault. You absolutely get what you deserve if that’s where you’re gonna stand for that shot pic.twitter.com/HFzZ85zfhf — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) May 16, 2026

Clark went on to shoot even-par 70 and miss the cut by a stroke at 5 over. But at least everyone went home safely.