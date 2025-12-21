PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron routed the field at the PNC Championship, setting a tournament record at 33 under par.

It was a seven-shot victory and worth $200,000 for Team Kuchar to split.

The field included major and Players champions competing alongside a family member, in a two-day scramble format. The purse was $1,085,000. Here’s how the prize money was paid out at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida: