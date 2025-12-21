Skip navigation
PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team

  
Published December 21, 2025 04:29 PM
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
December 20, 2025 06:33 PM
Relive the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the 2025 PNC Championship, where professional golfers play alongside their children or parents at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron routed the field at the PNC Championship, setting a tournament record at 33 under par.

It was a seven-shot victory and worth $200,000 for Team Kuchar to split.

The field included major and Players champions competing alongside a family member, in a two-day scramble format. The purse was $1,085,000. Here’s how the prize money was paid out at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida:

FINISHPLAYERSEARNINGS
1Team Kuchar$200,000
T2Team Love$68,625
T2Team Daly$68,625
T4Team Korda$49,500
T4Team Stricker$49,500
6Team Duval$48,000
T7Team Harrington$46,000
T7Team Langer$46,000
T7Team Leonard$46,000
T10Team Singh$44,250
T10Team Woodland$44,250
12Team Cink$43,500
13Team Lehman$43,000
T14Team Price$42,250
T14Team Couples$42,250
T16Team Trevino$41,250
T16Team Immelman$41,250
18Team Annika$40,500
19Team Furyk$40,250
20Team O’Meara$40,000