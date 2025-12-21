PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
Published December 21, 2025 04:29 PM
Matt Kuchar and son Cameron routed the field at the PNC Championship, setting a tournament record at 33 under par.
It was a seven-shot victory and worth $200,000 for Team Kuchar to split.
The field included major and Players champions competing alongside a family member, in a two-day scramble format. The purse was $1,085,000. Here’s how the prize money was paid out at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida:
|FINISH
|PLAYERS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Team Kuchar
|$200,000
|T2
|Team Love
|$68,625
|T2
|Team Daly
|$68,625
|T4
|Team Korda
|$49,500
|T4
|Team Stricker
|$49,500
|6
|Team Duval
|$48,000
|T7
|Team Harrington
|$46,000
|T7
|Team Langer
|$46,000
|T7
|Team Leonard
|$46,000
|T10
|Team Singh
|$44,250
|T10
|Team Woodland
|$44,250
|12
|Team Cink
|$43,500
|13
|Team Lehman
|$43,000
|T14
|Team Price
|$42,250
|T14
|Team Couples
|$42,250
|T16
|Team Trevino
|$41,250
|T16
|Team Immelman
|$41,250
|18
|Team Annika
|$40,500
|19
|Team Furyk
|$40,250
|20
|Team O’Meara
|$40,000