U.S. Open 2026: Local qualifier sites, final schedule and more

More than 100 U.S. Open local qualifying sites across the country take in players between the final two weeks of April and mid-May on a quest to make the field at Shinnecock Hills seven weeks from now.

These 18-hole, one-day local events feed into 13 final qualifying sites. California leads with 14 qualifying courses hosting events for the 2026 U.S. Open, followed by Florida with 13.

The schedule for the U.S. local qualifying kicked off officially last week with 12 events, across three days, in an array of states like Oklahoma, South Carolina and Arizona.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of where the qualifiers will take place and when the final schedule begins:

Monday, April 27 (10 events)

Parkersburg Country Club, Vienna, W.V.

Ridgewood Country Club, Waco, Texas

Barton Creek Country Club at Lakeside, Spicewood, Texas

Medford Village (N.J.) Country Club

Rams Hill Golf Club, Borrego Springs, Calif.

Four Bridges Country Club, Liberty Township, Ohio

Fairmont Country Club, Chatham, N.J.

Crooked Stick Golf Club, Carmel, Ind.

Hidden Valley Country Club, Reno, Nev.

The Club at Carlton Woods (Nicklaus Course), The Woodlands, Texas



Tuesday, April 28 (5)

Pearl at Kalauao, Aiea, Oahu, Hawai’i

Findlay (Ohio) Country Club

Southampton (N.Y.) Golf Club

Eagle Trace Golf Club, Coral Springs, Fla.

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.



Thursday, April 30 (5)

Kings Country Club, Hanford, Calif.

La Purisima Golf Course, Lompoc, Calif.

Wailua Golf Club, Lihue, Hawai’i

Country Club of York (Pa.)

The Home Course, DuPont, Wash.

Monday, May 4 (18)

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.)

Lake Nona (Fla.) Golf & Country Club

Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa, Fla.

North Oaks (Minn.) Golf Club

Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Country Club

Brentwood Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

Indian Ridge Country Club (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, Ariz.

Plum Hollow Country Club, Southfield, Mich.

Illini Country Club, Springfield, Ill.

North Shore Country Club (Red & White Courses), Glenwood Landing, N.Y.

Raven Golf Club at Sandestin (Fla.)

Secession Golf Club, Beaufort, S.C.

Stonebrae Country Club, Hayward, Calif.

Morris Park Country Club, South Bend, Ind.

Crestview Country Club (North Course), Wichita, Kan.

The Country Club of Sioux Falls (S.D.)

Chester Valley Golf Club, Malvern, Pa.

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Tuesday, May 5 (10)

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Great River Golf Club, Milford, Conn.

Hot Springs Country Club (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

Ruby Hill Golf Club, Pleasanton, Calif.

WingHaven Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.

Andalusia Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.

Collindale Golf Course, Fort Collins, Colo.

North Shore Country Club (Red & White), Mequon, Wis.

Red Hawk Golf Club, Las Cruces, N.M.

The Country Club, Morristown, Tenn.



Wednesday, May 6 (6)

Plantation Bay Country Club (Founders – North/South), Ormond Beach, Fla.

Moorings at Hawk’s Nest, Vero Beach, Fla.

Turf Valley Resort (Original Course), Ellicott City, Md.

Omaha (Neb.) Country Club

Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

River Landing, Wallace, N.C.

Thursday, May 7 (4)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker), Gadsden, Ala.

Rancho La Quinta Country Club (Jones Course), La Quinta, Calif.

Thorncreek Golf Course, Thornton, Colo.

Riverton (Wyo.) Country Club



Monday, May 11 (24)

St. Thomas (Ontario, Canada) Golf & Country Club

The Club at P.B. Dye, Ijamsville, Md.

Canongate-on-White-Oak (Old Course), Newnan, Ga.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Country Club

Marsh Creek Country Club, St. Augustine, Fla.

Shingle Creek Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

Vineyards Country Club (North Course), Naples, Fla.

The Club at Sonterra (North Course), San Antonio, Texas

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

The Links at Greystone, Walworth, N.Y.

Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C.

Battle Creek (Mich.) Country Club

Fairview Country Club, Greenwich, Conn.

Metropolis Country Club, White Plains, N.Y.

Elmhurst Country Club, Moscow, Pa.

Mendakota Country Club, Mendota Heights, Minn.

Willow Creek Country Club, Sandy, Utah

Scioto Reserve Country Club, Powell, Ohio

Hallbrook Country Club, Leawood, Kan.

Flossmoor (Ill.) Golf Club

Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Brentwood, Tenn.

Papago Golf Course, Phoenix, Ariz.

Creekside Golf Club, Salem, Ore.

Shaker Ridge Country Club, Albany, N.Y.



Tuesday, May 12 (11)

Weymouth Country Club, Medina, Ohio

Keswick (Va.) Golf Club

Ironwood Country Club (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Missoula (Mont.) Country Club

The Cardinal by Pete Dye, Greensboro, N.C.

Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Wa.

Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas

UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, N.M.

Berkshire Hills Country Club, Pittsfield, Mass.

Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I.



Wednesday, May 13 (4)



Kensington Golf & Country Club, Naples, Fla.

Mallard Golf Club, Lake Charles, La.

Warm Springs Golf Course, Boise, Idaho

Casablanca Golf Club, Mesquite, Nev.

Monday, May 18 (1)

Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course

Where are the 2026 U.S. Open Championship final qualifying sites?

There are 13 final qualifying sites, with the first two tournaments beginning Monday, May 18, at the Dallas (Texas) Athletic Club and Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England.

A week later, the Hino Golf Club in the Shiga Prefecture of Japan hosts another final qualifier on its King Course.

The final 10 events are slated for Monday, June 8, at the following locations:

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.

Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Westerville, Ohio

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

BallenIsles Country Club (East Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Century Country Club, Purchase, N.Y. & Golf Club of Purchase (N.Y.)

Gaston Country Club, Gastonia, N.C.

Del Paso Country Club, Sacramento, Calif.

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

Emerald Valley Golf Club, Creswell, Ore.

How did 2025 U.S. Open final qualifiers perform?

Several players who made it through final qualifying finished in the top 25 at the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont, including Carlos Ortiz, of Mexico, who finished in a tie for fourth and is exempt into this year’s championship. Ortiz made his fifth U.S. Open start in 2025 after posting 8-under 134 in the Dallas final qualifier.

Other players who made it through final qualifying and finished in the top 25 at Oakmont, include Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Victor Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup and Matt Wallace. Gotterup, now a four-time PGA Tour winner, is exempt into the field for 2026.

Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears Roger Maltbie will be roaming the grounds again at select events in 2026. When asked if he thought Chris Gotterup was destined for stardom, the veteran said, he'll be the judge when he sees (and hears) him up close.

Has anyone won the U.S. Open through local qualifying?

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to win the U.S. Open after advancing through both qualifying stages. Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) won after advancing through final qualifying. The Kiwi (Campbell) won in the first year the USGA introduced international qualifying.

Several U.S. Open champions have advanced to the championship through both local and final qualifying at some point in their careers, including Glover (2009 champion), David Graham (1981), Lou Graham (1975), Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990), Tony Jacklin (1970), Lee Janzen (1993, 1998), Tom Kite (1982), Johnny Miller (1973), Corey Pavin (1995), J.J. Spaun (2025), Curtis Strange (1988, 1989), Lee Trevino (1968, 1971), Gary Woodland (2019) and Fuzzy Zoeller (1984).

