The probability is what?! AI’s answer to rare moment at Myrtle Beach Classic might shock you

Artificial intelligence for all its popularity and misgivings can unequivocally compute probability much faster than its human inventors.

Friday’s second round at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic provided a great example of such a moment when Adam Hadwin’s approach shot on No. 13 connected directly with Brendon Todd’s ball on the fly.

Cue up the Google search! And just like that: The odds of hitting another ball on the fly from 100 yards are anywhere between 1 in 26,000 to 1 in 100,000.

For those who prefer the decimal form, the high-end probability of Hadwin and Todd’s golf balls sharing that collision was a .00001% chance in happening.

In the context of another sport, that’s the rough estimate of odds it takes a non-skilled bowler to roll a perfect game (see: score 300 or record 12 consecutive strikes). For the pros, the odds are roughly 1 in 11,500.

And for those not here for tiny numbers and just want to know what happened next on the hole: Hadwin had to play his ball as it lied, per the Rules of Golf. Todd was also required to return the ball to the position it was in before being hit.

There was no penalty for Hadwin, who parred the hole and sits inside the top 20 heading into the weekend.

Objectively absurd.



A golf ball is 1.68 inches wide. Adam Hadwin's approach shot just hit Brendon Todd's ON THE FLY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QVwN6OJiap — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 8, 2026

“I think that was a bad break,” the broadcast said about where Hadwin’s ball wound up. “I feel like that ball would have spun for him.”

The 40-year-old Todd is right on the projected cut at 1 under after shooting 2-over 73 on Friday.