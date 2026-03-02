Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Full field finalized with Aon Next 10 and Swing 5

  
Published March 1, 2026 09:50 PM
Shane Lowry's consecutive double bogeys on the 16th and 17th hole at PGA National opened the door for a surprise victory. Nico Echavarria won on Tour for the third time in his career, seizing the moment and capturing the Cognizant Classic crown. Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and Max McGreevy all contributed to a highlight-filled Sunday in South Florida. McGreevy's albatross on 3 stunned the field early in the day.

Seventy-two players, including four sponsor invites, will be competing in the PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The field was finalized with the latest Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 updates following the Cognizant Classic. Nico Echavarria, who won at PGA National in a surprising finish, and Austin Smotherman, who tied for second, were among those to qualify for the API in the Next 10 category. Included were:

  • Jake Knapp
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Pierceson Coody
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Adam Scott
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Austin Smotherman
  • Matt McCarty
  • Sahith Theegala

The above category is based on the top 10 in FedExCup points this season among players who were not already qualified for signature events. The Swing 5 represents the players with the most points earned at the Sony Open, American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open and Cognizant Classic.

  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Taylor Moore
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Keith Mitchell

Jordan Spieth, University of Texas sophomore Daniel Bennett, Max Greyserman and Billy Horschel were given sponsor invitations. Here’s a look at the full field at Bay Hill Club and Lodge and how it changed from Friday: