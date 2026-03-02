Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Full field finalized with Aon Next 10 and Swing 5

Seventy-two players, including four sponsor invites, will be competing in the PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The field was finalized with the latest Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 updates following the Cognizant Classic. Nico Echavarria, who won at PGA National in a surprising finish, and Austin Smotherman, who tied for second, were among those to qualify for the API in the Next 10 category. Included were:

Jake Knapp

Nico Echavarria

Min Woo Lee

Pierceson Coody

Ryo Hisatsune

Adam Scott

Aldrich Potgieter

Austin Smotherman

Matt McCarty

Sahith Theegala

The above category is based on the top 10 in FedExCup points this season among players who were not already qualified for signature events. The Swing 5 represents the players with the most points earned at the Sony Open, American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open and Cognizant Classic.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Moore

Andrew Putnam

Keith Mitchell

Jordan Spieth, University of Texas sophomore Daniel Bennett, Max Greyserman and Billy Horschel were given sponsor invitations. Here’s a look at the full field at Bay Hill Club and Lodge and how it changed from Friday: