As it returns to Riviera, PGA Tour ups ante toward wildfire-relief initiative

This week’s Genesis Invitational has added charitable significance.

The PGA Tour returns to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, a year after the Los Angeles area was devastated by wildfires and the Genesis was forced to relocate for the first time since 1998.

Fourteen wildfires burned over 57,000 acres in Los Angeles and its surrounding communities in January 2025, destroying more than 18,000 homes and structures, and killing at least 31 people. The Palisades fire accounted for a dozen of those deaths and 23,000 acres burned, coming within a few thousand feet of Riviera.

The aftermath of the fires saw the Tour move last year’s Genesis to Torrey Pines.

While the recovery and rebuilding efforts are still ongoing, the Tour is back to offer its support. As part of its California Rises initiative, the Tour is re-launching its Birdies for Good campaign, which will see $1,000 donated for every birdie and eagle and $25,000 for every hole-in-one on Nos. 10, 14, 16, 17 and 18 at Riv during this week’s signature event.

According to the Tour, the funds will go to three non-profits:

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Supports LAFD by funding essential equipment, training, and programs that enhance public safety and emergency response.

Habitat for Humanity: Supporting recovery and rebuilding in areas devastated by the LA wildfires.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation: Restoring and reimagining arts and music programs for children affected by the wildfires.

Last year at the Genesis at Torrey, Birdies for Good donated $300 for every birdie or better and $10,000 for every hole-in-one, ultimately raising $279,800 thanks in part to aces by Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg. In total, the Tour’s California Rises initiatives raised $8 million that week toward wildfire relief and recovery.