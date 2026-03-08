What went wrong in Berger's final round at Bay Hill?
Daniel Berger spoke to Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman about gaining confidence from his experience at the Arnold Palmer Invitational despite losing in a one-hole playoff to Akshay Bhatia. The Golf Central also took more positives than negatives from Berger's 73 holes in Orlando saying the road back from multiple injuries is "always bumpy."
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round
The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational showcased an epic duel between Akshay Bhatia and Daniel Berger that culminated in a sudden-death playoff for the win.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Ricky Castillo won for the first time on the PGA Tour, knocking off Chandler Blanchet and Blades Brown to capture the 2026 Puerto Rico Open crown.
Bhatia breaks down API playoff win over Berger
Akshay Bhatia spoke to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a playoff over Daniel Berger and broke down his third career PGA Tour victory.
Scheffler double bogeys on 14 after losing ball in tree
A palm tree in the bunker of Bay Hill Club's par-3 14th hole disrupted Scottie Scheffler's back nine Sunday. The world No. 1-ranked player lost the ball in the tree off his tee shot, which he had to re-attempt before ending up with double bogey and settling for a 1-over 73 during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Hovland vs. Fowler: Oklahoma State pairing exchange birdie putts at API
Oklahoma State men's golf program was well represented in Orlando early Sunday afternoon. Cowboy alumni VIktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler went birdie-for-birdie at the third hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Scottie Scheffler birdied five of six shots on his back nine at Bay Hill on Saturday but a slow start left the world's top-ranked player at even on the tournament through 54 holes. Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Cameron Young enjoyed the best third rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but Daniel Berger's lead remains unblemished as the four-time Tour winner seeks a wire-to-wire title.
Bhatia builds momentum with late birdies at Bay Hill
Akshay Bhatia is closing in on the lead at Bay Hill Club and Lodge entering the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 24-year-old Bhatia spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis about his birdies on 15 and 16, and what he's doing to doing to prepare for 20 holes of golf Sunday.
Spieth leads search party for his ball at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jordan Spieth couldn't find his ball in the rough at the 12th hole Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and nearby fans helped him search for and eventually find it.
McIlroy withdraws from Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Rory McIlroy withdrew Saturday before his third-round tee time at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Todd Lewis reports on his "lower back" injury.