Bhatia breaks down API playoff win over Berger

Scheffler double bogeys on 14 after losing ball in tree

A palm tree in the bunker of Bay Hill Club's par-3 14th hole disrupted Scottie Scheffler's back nine Sunday. The world No. 1-ranked player lost the ball in the tree off his tee shot, which he had to re-attempt before ending up with double bogey and settling for a 1-over 73 during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.