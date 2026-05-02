Cadillac Championship 2026: Adjusted final-round tee times, TV times
The PGA Tour is moving up tee times for the final round of the Cadillac Championship in an effort to avoid inclement weather in South Florida.
Players will compete Sunday in threesomes off split tees from 7:30-9:42 a.m. ET. The final group will include Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim. Young shot 70 on Saturday at Doral to reach 15 under, six clear of Scheffler and Kim. Kristoffer Reitan is also at 9 under and will be in the penultimate group.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and carry through until 2:30 p.m., when, barring a suspension, play is expected to conclude. CBS will show tape-delayed action in its 3-6 p.m. ET window (or live coverage, if there is an early suspension).
Cadillac Championship final-round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:30 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Taylor Pendrith
Gary Woodland
|7:30 AM
EDT
|10
Brian Campbell
Ryan Fox
Sam Stevens
|7:42 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Keegan Bradley
Pierceson Coody
|7:42 AM
EDT
|10
Hideki Matsuyama
Tommy Fleetwood
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|7:54 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Lucas Glover
J.J. Spaun
|7:54 AM
EDT
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Jason Day
Maverick McNealy
|8:06 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Justin Thomas
Min Woo Lee
|8:06 AM
EDT
|10
Matt Wallace
Ricky Castillo
Sam Burns
|8:18 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Adam Scott
Ryan Gerard
|8:18 AM
EDT
|10
Max Greyserman
Nicolai Højgaard
Corey Conners
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Kurt Kitayama
Brian Harman
|8:30 AM
EDT
|10
Shane Lowry
Collin Morikawa
Tom Hoge
|8:42 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Berger
Russell Henley
Harry Hall
|8:42 AM
EDT
|10
Bud Cauley
J.T. Poston
Jacob Bridgeman
|8:54 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|8:54 AM
EDT
|10
Ryo Hisatsune
Joel Dahmen
Jordan Smith
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Michael Kim
Sepp Straka
|9:06 AM
EDT
|10
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
Chandler Blanchet
|9:18 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Alex Noren
Akshay Bhatia
|9:18 AM
EDT
|10
Sahith Theegala
Jhonattan Vegas
Nico Echavarria
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Kristoffer Reitan
Ben Griffin
Matt McCarty
|9:30 AM
EDT
|10
Sungjae Im
Andrew Novak
David Lipsky
|9:42 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Scottie Scheffler
Si Woo Kim
|9:42 AM
EDT
|10
Justin Rose
Keith Mitchell
Austin Smotherman