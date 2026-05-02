Cadillac Championship 2026: Adjusted final-round tee times, TV times

The PGA Tour is moving up tee times for the final round of the Cadillac Championship in an effort to avoid inclement weather in South Florida.

Players will compete Sunday in threesomes off split tees from 7:30-9:42 a.m. ET. The final group will include Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim. Young shot 70 on Saturday at Doral to reach 15 under, six clear of Scheffler and Kim. Kristoffer Reitan is also at 9 under and will be in the penultimate group.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and carry through until 2:30 p.m., when, barring a suspension, play is expected to conclude. CBS will show tape-delayed action in its 3-6 p.m. ET window (or live coverage, if there is an early suspension).

Cadillac Championship final-round tee times