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Cadillac Championship 2026: Adjusted final-round tee times, TV times

  
Published May 2, 2026 06:06 PM
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 3
May 2, 2026 07:05 PM
The best highlights from the third round of action at the 2026 Cadillac Championship on Saturday from Trump National Doral Miami.

The PGA Tour is moving up tee times for the final round of the Cadillac Championship in an effort to avoid inclement weather in South Florida.

Players will compete Sunday in threesomes off split tees from 7:30-9:42 a.m. ET. The final group will include Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim. Young shot 70 on Saturday at Doral to reach 15 under, six clear of Scheffler and Kim. Kristoffer Reitan is also at 9 under and will be in the penultimate group.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and carry through until 2:30 p.m., when, barring a suspension, play is expected to conclude. CBS will show tape-delayed action in its 3-6 p.m. ET window (or live coverage, if there is an early suspension).

Cadillac Championship final-round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:30 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Taylor Pendrith

Gary Woodland

7:30 AM
EDT		10

Brian Campbell

Ryan Fox

Sam Stevens

7:42 AM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Keegan Bradley

Pierceson Coody

7:42 AM
EDT		10

Hideki Matsuyama

Tommy Fleetwood

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

7:54 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Lucas Glover

J.J. Spaun

7:54 AM
EDT		10

Patrick Rodgers

Jason Day

Maverick McNealy

8:06 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Justin Thomas

Min Woo Lee

8:06 AM
EDT		10

Matt Wallace

Ricky Castillo

Sam Burns

8:18 AM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

Ryan Gerard

8:18 AM
EDT		10

Max Greyserman

Nicolai Højgaard

Corey Conners

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Kurt Kitayama

Brian Harman

8:30 AM
EDT		10

Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa

Tom Hoge

8:42 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Berger

Russell Henley

Harry Hall

8:42 AM
EDT		10

Bud Cauley

J.T. Poston

Jacob Bridgeman

8:54 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

8:54 AM
EDT		10

Ryo Hisatsune

Joel Dahmen

Jordan Smith

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Michael Kim

Sepp Straka

9:06 AM
EDT		10

Harris English

Viktor Hovland

Chandler Blanchet

9:18 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Alex Noren

Akshay Bhatia

9:18 AM
EDT		10

Sahith Theegala

Jhonattan Vegas

Nico Echavarria

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Kristoffer Reitan

Ben Griffin

Matt McCarty

9:30 AM
EDT		10

Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak

David Lipsky

9:42 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler

Si Woo Kim

9:42 AM
EDT		10

Justin Rose

Keith Mitchell

Austin Smotherman