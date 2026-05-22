S.W. Kim: 'I was trying to be low, but I didn't expect this low'
Si Woo Kim shot a near record-breaking 11-under 60 Friday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and said it was the greatest round he's ever had.
Up Next
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Si Woo Kim discussed shooting 11-under 60 during the second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday and nearly tying Jim Furyk's record.
Scheffler on Kim’s nearly historic round: ‘I’d equate it to like a no-hitter’
Scheffler on Kim's nearly historic round: 'I'd equate it to like a no-hitter'
Scottie Scheffler equated Si Woo Kim's "59 watch" during the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to a no-hitter in baseball.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Scheffler: ‘It’s a dream come true for me to be able play in this tournament’
Scheffler: 'It's a dream come true for me to be able play in this tournament'
Scottie Scheffler said after the second round that he approaches the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a lot of gratitude after growing up in Texas watching it and is excited for the weekend.
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
Jordan Spieth put on a display for the hometown fans at TPC Craig Ranch on Friday, finishing with a 9-under 62 and moving into the top 5 of a crowded leaderboard.
Im shoots career-low 61 during Round 2 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Im shoots career-low 61 during Round 2 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Sungjae Im climbed to the top of the leaderboard during his second round on Friday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after shooting the best round of his career.
Moore sinks birdie putt to finish opening round, take lead at Byron Nelson
Moore sinks birdie putt to finish opening round, take lead at Byron Nelson
Taylor Moore took the lead from Brooks Koepka with this birdie putt to close out his opening round at TPC Craigs Ranch.
Watch and learn: Kirk, Spieth birdie putt after Im misses at No. 9
Watch and learn: Kirk, Spieth birdie putt after Im misses at No. 9
Chris Kirk and Jordan Spieth had the advantage of going after Sungjae Im while finishing on the green on the ninth hole of TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday.
CDW Course Insights: Birdies galore at TPC Craig Ranch
CDW Course Insights: Birdies galore at TPC Craig Ranch
In this CDW Course Insights, we take a look at TPC Craig Ranch, site of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where you must go low -- really low -- to contend.