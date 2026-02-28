Cognizant Classic 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The final round of the Cognizant Classic is Sunday on the Champion Course at PGA National.
Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the 54-hole lead at 13 under with Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore one shot back. Jimmy Stanger is alone in fifth at 11 under.
Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch:
Final-round coverage (ET)
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Cognizant Classic, final round (GC)
- 3-6PM: Cognizant Classic, final round (NBC/Peacock)
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:05 AM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
|8:10 AM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Dylan Wu
|8:20 AM
EST
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Schenk
|8:30 AM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Carson Young
|8:40 AM
EST
|1
Alex Smalley
Danny Walker
|8:50 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Max McGreevy
|9:00 AM
EST
|1
Haotong Li
David Ford
|9:10 AM
EST
|1
Jackson Suber
Seamus Power
|9:20 AM
EST
|1
Chan Kim
John Parry
|9:30 AM
EST
|1
Michael Brennan
Hank Lebioda
|9:45 AM
EST
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Chandler Phillips
|9:55 AM
EST
|1
Matt Wallace
Adrien Saddier
|10:05 AM
EST
|1
Dan Brown
Austin Eckroat
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Smith
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:25 AM
EST
|1
Garrick Higgo
Pontus Nyholm
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Eric Cole
Daniel Berger
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Brooks Koepka
Ben Silverman
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Ryan Gerard
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Kevin Roy
Zach Bauchou
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Kevin Streelman
|11:40 AM
EST
|1
Steven Fisk
Lee Hodges
|11:50 AM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|12:00 PM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Kristoffer Reitan
Mark Hubbard
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
William Mouw
Aaron Rai
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Matti Schmid
Takumi Kanaya
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
Zecheng Dou
|1:05 PM
EST
|1
Beau Hossler
Keith Mitchell
|1:15 PM
EST
|1
A.J. Ewart
Joel Dahmen
|1:25 PM
EST
|1
Jimmy Stanger
Ricky Castillo
|1:35 PM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Taylor Moore
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Shane Lowry
Austin Smotherman