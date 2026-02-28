Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published February 28, 2026 02:55 PM

The final round of the Cognizant Classic is Sunday on the Champion Course at PGA National.

Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the 54-hole lead at 13 under with Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore one shot back. Jimmy Stanger is alone in fifth at 11 under.

Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch:

GOLF: FEB 28 PGA Cognizant Classic
Shane Lowry again with chance to win Cognizant, co-leads with Austin Smotherman
Going out early Saturday to avoid inclement weather, Lowry shot 63 and Smotherman 69 to both reach 13 under at PGA National.

Final-round coverage (ET)

Time
TeePlayers
8:05 AM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

8:10 AM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Dylan Wu

8:20 AM
EST		1

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Schenk

8:30 AM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Carson Young

8:40 AM
EST		1

Alex Smalley

Danny Walker

8:50 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Max McGreevy

9:00 AM
EST		1

Haotong Li

David Ford

9:10 AM
EST		1

Jackson Suber

Seamus Power

9:20 AM
EST		1

Chan Kim

John Parry

9:30 AM
EST		1

Michael Brennan

Hank Lebioda

9:45 AM
EST		1

Patrick Fishburn

Chandler Phillips

9:55 AM
EST		1

Matt Wallace

Adrien Saddier

10:05 AM
EST		1

Dan Brown

Austin Eckroat

10:15 AM
EST		1

Jordan Smith

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:25 AM
EST		1

Garrick Higgo

Pontus Nyholm

10:35 AM
EST		1

Eric Cole

Daniel Berger

10:45 AM
EST		1

Brooks Koepka

Ben Silverman

10:55 AM
EST		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Ryan Gerard

11:05 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Mackenzie Hughes

11:20 AM
EST		1

Kevin Roy

Zach Bauchou

11:30 AM
EST		1

Max Homa

Kevin Streelman

11:40 AM
EST		1

Steven Fisk

Lee Hodges

11:50 AM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:00 PM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:10 PM
EST		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

12:20 PM
EST		1

Kristoffer Reitan

Mark Hubbard

12:30 PM
EST		1

William Mouw

Aaron Rai

12:40 PM
EST		1

Matti Schmid

Takumi Kanaya

12:55 PM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Zecheng Dou

1:05 PM
EST		1

Beau Hossler

Keith Mitchell

1:15 PM
EST		1

A.J. Ewart

Joel Dahmen

1:25 PM
EST		1

Jimmy Stanger

Ricky Castillo

1:35 PM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Taylor Moore

1:45 PM
EST		1

Shane Lowry

Austin Smotherman