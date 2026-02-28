Cognizant Classic 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The final round of the Cognizant Classic is Sunday on the Champion Course at PGA National.

Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the 54-hole lead at 13 under with Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore one shot back. Jimmy Stanger is alone in fifth at 11 under.

Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch:

Shane Lowry again with chance to win Cognizant, co-leads with Austin Smotherman Going out early Saturday to avoid inclement weather, Lowry shot 63 and Smotherman 69 to both reach 13 under at PGA National.

Final-round coverage (ET)