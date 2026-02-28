Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
Jimmy Stanger has had an afternoon of highs and lows at PGA National. This hole-out for eagle on the sixth hole was his second such shot of his second round at the Cognizant Classic. Those two moments have been offset by a pair of double bogeys though.
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
Austin Smotherman is leading by three strokes at the 2026 Cognizant Classic entering the weekend. Smotherman shot a 2-under 69 on Friday, a day after recording six straight birdies on his way to a tournament-best 62 in Round 1.
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe stopped by Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra during Round 2 play of the 2026 Cognizant Classic. FP admitted he's watch the highlight of himself euro-stepping after sinking a long putt on the 17th hole at the Players last year more than 100 times.
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
It appeared that Ryan Gerard hit a bird with a tee shot in Round 1 of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, but replay shows the bird made a nifty move to save its life. Gerard tells the tale on "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
Jimmy Stanger holed out from the fairway on the par-4 14th, his fifth hole in Round 2 of the 2026 Cognizant Classic. Watch the shot and the reax.
Gerard goes shin deep in mud for approach shot
Ryan Gerard talked about taking an opening round approach shot shin-deep in the mud on the sixth hole during Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra. Gerard finished with a bogey on the hole Thursday but found redemption a day later by getting a birdie on the same hole -- one of four in Gerard's bogey-free second round.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
Extended highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic at PGA National, the first of four consecutive events on the Florida swing.
Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant with ankle injury
Will Zalatoris is the latest big name to withdraw from the 2026 Cognizant Classic. Zalatoris, who has had multiple surgeries on his back, is missing this week's tournament with a left ankle injury. He is playing on Tour this year through a major medical exemption which means his starts are limited, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports.
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
Nico Echavarria told Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard that his 2026 season on Tour has been "a lot of highlights and a lot of lowlights." The first round at PGA National is among the former as the 31-year-old Colombian native sits one shot off the lead after firing an 8-under 63 on Thursday.
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
Unfazed by a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole, David Ford rallied with an incredible approach shot for eagle on PGA National's second hole. He followed it up with an equally impressive eagle on 3, completely undoing the four strokes gained from his front nine. And if that wasn't enough, Ford's hole-out par save on 4 gave him three consecutive makes from off the green.
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
Daniel Berger has the best combined opening-round score of any player on Tour at PGA National since 2020. Berger, who shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday, sits comfortably inside the Cognizant Classic's top 10 after 18 holes.