Collin Morikawa ready for return from injury as he eases into Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Collin Morikawa appears ready to give it a go this week at the 90th Masters in what would be his first start in nearly a month.

Morikawa, the world No. 7, hasn’t competed since he withdrew on the second hole of The Players Championship because of a back issue. He was slated to return last week at the Valero Texas Open but withdrew prior to the tournament.

At the time, Morikawa said he was seeing improvement physically but wasn’t yet ready to win.

Morikawa has been recovering well at home and went through a full warmup session Monday at Augusta National. He walked the second nine, only stopping to chip and putt on each hole. A member of his team said Morikawa’s activity should ramp up over the next few days.

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Morikawa’s back issue popped up at an inopportune time. Feeling as good physically as at any point in his career, he felt a twinge while making a practice swing on his second hole at TPC Sawgrass. That week he was coming off three consecutive top-7 finishes, including a win at Pebble Beach.

Augusta National and Morikawa’s game have proven to be a strong fit, with the two-time major winner rattling off four consecutive top-15s, including a tie for third in 2024.