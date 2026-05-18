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'Extremely rewarding' road to becoming PGA champion
May 17, 2026 08:17 PM
Aaron Rai joined Todd Lewis to discuss his 2026 PGA Championship victory and the journey from his modest upbringing in England to becoming a major winner.
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