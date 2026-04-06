Masters 2026: Ranking the entire 91-player field at a wide-open first major

One could argue that this is the most wide-open Masters in recent memory.

The superstars have looked beatable, whether it’s because of play or injury. The guys on the cusp of stardom are trending. There are even a few first-timers who statistically should have a chance to contend, though if you take once glance at the record books, you’ll realize Masters rookies almost never win (Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was the last to do so).

The Masters is usually the easiest major to predict, mainly because it returns to the same course each year. Experience at Augusta National should be considered heavily, as should your players showing good form coming in. Diving into the analytics, approach play is always talked about, but perhaps a better indicator is how skilled players are around the green.

Without wasting any more time, let’s get right into the rankings, from Nos. 1-91:

Nos. 1-10

1. Jon Rahm: Has lost to only seven players combined in his last five LIV starts and his Data Golf skill profile is bursting at the seams. With Scheffler looking more human, he’s poised to win another green jacket.

2. Ludvig Åberg: Checks all the boxes, ranking No. 1 in our model, trending with three straight top-5s, and he’s gone second, seventh in two previous Masters.

3. Scottie Scheffler: He’s now gone back-to-back starts without notching a top-20 finish, and he’ll be just two weeks into being a father of two, but make no mistake, Scheffler is still top 10 in strokes gained tee to green and around the green, so if the iron play picks back up, he wins.

4. Cameron Young: Missed the cut last year, snapping a run of two straight Masters top-10s, and he’s not known for his play around the greens. But he’s second in proximity and top 10 in strokes gained tee to green as he enters his first start since winning The Players.

5. Matt Fitzpatrick: Was on him before going second-win in his last two Tour starts. He’s top five in our model while ranking second on Tour in strokes gained tee to green. Riding a streak of 10 straight made Masters cuts.

6. Xander Schauffele: Has cracked the top 10 in four of his last five Masters starts, and he enters this year with top-7s in three of his last four starts.

7. Bryson DeChambeau: He’s figured out Augusta National with top-6 finishes in two straight editions. He’s also won two consecutive LIV titles.

8. Rory McIlroy: After the lengthy wait for his first green jacket, can he successfully defend? Just three players have ever done so – Tiger, Jack and Faldo. He’s had some time to rest the back, and if healthy, the Tour’s leader in strokes gained tee to green will factor.

9. Min Woo Lee: This is the first surprise, though Lee is the hottest player right now, per Data Golf’s trend table. He’s nearly top 10 in strokes gained tee to green, second in par-5 scoring, and even the approach play has been remarkably better this year.

10. Patrick Reed: Hasn’t kept winning at the clip he did earlier this year, but he is coming off a T-10 at the Joburg Open. Might be the best chipper in the world and loves Augusta National – the 2018 champion has been T-12 or better in four of his last five.

NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 07: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks over a putt on the second hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 07, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 11-20

11. Hideki Matsuyama: He’s third in the model, which is no surprise considering he’s an excellent ball-striker and chipper. Since winning the Masters, he’s posted top-25s in three of four trips.

12. Akshay Bhatia: Throw out the missed cut at DLF; had a win and four top-16s in a row before that. Top 10 in strokes gained approach, though wish Masters record was a tad better.

13. Collin Morikawa: Keep an eye on the back, as he hasn’t played since withdrawing at The Players. But he had gone win, T-7, T-5 before that. Leads the Tour in strokes gained approach and is also fourth in par-5 scoring. If he’s healthy, he’s a threat to win.

14. Brooks Koepka: The ball-striking hasn’t been the problem, as he’s second in strokes gained approach. He did miss the cut in Houston, but he’d gone T-18 or better in three starts before that. Three MCs in his last five Masters, though was T-2 three years ago.

15. Jacob Bridgeman: Our first first-timer on the list, and for good reason. Won at Riviera and has not been worse than T-18 in eight starts this year. The only concern with his game is the chipping.

16. Tommy Fleetwood: Top 10 in par-5 scoring and strokes gained tee to green, and second in strokes gained around the green. Top-10s in four of last five, and at the Masters, he’s been T-21 or better with a T-3 in last four.

17. Chris Gotterup: Like Fleetwood, he’s top 10 in par-5 scoring and strokes gained tee to green, just with more power. He’s also top 25 in strokes gained around the green. He could be another first-timer who pops.

18. Jordan Spieth: Usually always finds it at Augusta National, evidenced by last year’s gritty T-14. Had three top-12s in four starts before struggling at Valero.

19. Nicolai Højgaard: Followed his T-16 in his Masters debut with a MC last year, but he’s trending, coming off a second in Houston.

20. Adam Scott: Hasn’t cracked the top 20 at a Masters since 2018, but he is third in strokes gained approach and proximity.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: J.J. Spaun of the United States lifts the trophy after winning the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 21-30

21. Justin Rose

22. Si Woo Kim

23. Russell Henley

24. Jake Knapp

25. Viktor Hovland

26. Maverick McNealy

27. Corey Conners

28. Robert MacIntyre

29. J.J. Spaun

30. Justin Thomas

Nos. 31-40

31. Shane Lowry

32. Sepp Straka

33. Ryan Gerard

34. Harry Hall

35. Rasmus Højgaard

36. Daniel Berger

37. Keegan Bradley

38. Patrick Cantlay

39. Gary Woodland

40. Cameron Smith

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 15: Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII tees off at 8th hole during day four of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on March 15, 2026 in Singapore. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 41-50

41. Haotong Li

42. Sam Stevens

43. Nick Taylor

44. Ryan Fox

45. Ben Griffin

46. Tyrrell Hatton

47. Carlos Ortiz

48. Jason Day

49. Kurt Kitayama

50. Wyndham Clark

Nos. 51-60

51. Alex Noren

52. Casey Jarvis

53. Sam Burns

54. Harris English

55. Sungjae Im

56. Max Homa

57. Johnny Keefer

58. Brian Harman

59. Max Greyserman

60. Michael Brennan

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Amateur Jackson Herrington of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the fifth tee box during the championship match of the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 61-70

61. Marco Penge

62. Aaron Rai

63. a-Jackson Herrington

64. Andrew Novak

65. a-Mason Howell

66. Michael Kim

67. Matt McCarty

68. Nico Echavarria

69. Sami Valimaki

70. Dustin Johnson

Nos. 71-80

71. Kristoffer Reitan

72. Tom McKibbin

73. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

74. Sergio Garcia

75. Brian Campbell

76. Zach Johnson

77. Charl Schwartzel

78. Bubba Watson

79. Aldrich Potgieter

80. Davis Riley

Nos. 81-91

81. Danny Willett

82. Angel Cabrera

83. Fred Couples

84. Jose Maria Olazabal

85. a-Fifa Laopakdee

86. a-Ethan Fang

87. Naoyuki Kataoka

88. a-Brandon Holtz

89. Vijay Singh

90. a-Mateo Pulcini

91. Mike Weir