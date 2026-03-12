Skip navigation
David Ford gets in Players field after Ryan Fox (illness) withdraws

  
Published March 12, 2026 08:08 AM

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Ryan Fox withdrew before the start of the Players Championship because of an illness.

David Ford got into the prestigious field as the first alternate. Ford will tee off at 1:18 p.m. ET alongside Keegan Bradley and Chris Kirk at TPC Sawgrass.

Fox had enjoyed a solid start to the season after a multiple-win campaign in 2025.

Ford, meanwhile, who finished first in the 2025 PGA Tour University’s college rankings, is coming off a tie for 16th last week at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, his second top-20 of the young season.

John Parry is now the next man up if any other player in the 123-man field were to withdraw.