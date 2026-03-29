Gary Woodland displays ‘courage’ even in Texas Children’s cleats

If the golf shoes at the Texas Children’s Houston Open look a bit more colorful than usual this week, it’s for a good reason (and a good cause).

Texas Children’s Hospital teamed up with Cleats for Kids to design footwear for some of the top PGA Tour players competing in this year’s Houston Open. The flashy kicks are worn to help raise awareness and money for pediatric care and research. The custom-designed shoes were inspired by the artwork of patients to help tell their stories.

Current tournament leader, Gary Woodland’s cleats stood out in particular over the first three rounds, and not simply because of how well he was playing in them. Rather, they caught the eye for how perfectly the word ‘courage’, written on the side of his shoes, paired with his inspiring comeback story.

1 of 4 : HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: A detail view of the Puma shoes worn by Gary Woodland of the United States on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images 2 of 4 : HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 25: A detailed view of the shoes worn by Rickie Fowler prior to the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images 3 of 4 : HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 25: A detailed view of the shoes worn by Matti Schmid of Germany as he practices on the putting green prior to the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images 4 of 4 : HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: A detail view of the Puma shoes worn by Gary Woodland of the United States on the eighth green during the third round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Getty Images

“Ceci and I been through hard times, a brain tumor,” Woodland said this week in Houston. “She’s battled it for seven years. She designed these shoes for me and I’m wearing them with a lot of pride.”

The four-time PGA Tour winner said he’s gotten the chance to talk with Ceci and was even able to meet her last year. “We have a lot of similar things that we’re battling and I’m proud to be on her team,” he added.

Woodland had brain surgery in September 2023 and has been open about the difficult recovery both mentally and physically. “I have a battle that I’m fighting, but it’s nice to not do that alone. The golf world’s been amazing and I’m very thankful,” Woodland said.

At The Players Championship two weeks ago, the 41-year-old admitted that he’s been struggling with PTSD since his return to the tour in 2024. He said the response to his candidness about what he’s been going through has provided him with a lot of relief.

“I literally feel like I got a thousand pounds off my back that day. It was hard to do. I was crying going into the interview and I left feeling a thousand pounds lighter,” Woodland explained earlier this week.

Woodland discusses his PTSD struggles with Hoggard Gary Woodland sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss his struggle with PTSD following brain surgery in September of 2023.

Woodland is certainly playing not only inspired, but like someone with nothing to lose. He leads Nicolai Højgaard by a stroke going into the final round on Sunday. If Woodland were to hold on for the win in Houston, it would be his first victory on Tour since the 2019 U.S. Open.

“I’ve just got to take a deep breath. I’ll have a good night ahead of me tonight to recover and rest, and tomorrow just don’t get ahead of yourself. I’m here, I put myself in this position for a reason,” Woodland said of his plan going into the final round.

Meanwhile, defending Houston Open champ Min Woo Lee sits six strokes back of the leader and will play with Woodland and Højgaard on Sunday. Earlier this week, Lee said he didn’t know much about Texas Children’s before he won last year and is happy to be more involved this year with his special painted shoes.

“They help a lot of families, and the support they give back to the hospital, it’s amazing,” Lee said. “I’m glad I’m somewhat a part of it now obviously with the trophy and the winner.”

Signed pairs of the Texas Children’s Cleats for Kids are also being auctioned off to benefit the programs at the hospital.