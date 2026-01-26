Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover among additions to PGA Tour’s PAC in 2026

Jordan Spieth is returning to the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council while Lucas Glover will join the PAC for the first time as he runs for chairman.

Spieth and Glover are part of the 16-player PAC for 2026. The PAC, which vets and recommends changes to the PGA Tour’s policy board, will include the following players:

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Harris English

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Hank Lebioda

Max McGreevy

Alex Noren

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

Glover, Lebioda, Noren and Shipley, a rookie, are all first-time PAC members. Burns, Harman, Hoffman, Homa, McGreevy, Scheffler, Thomas and Woodland are all returning from last year.

Spieth was voted PAC chairman in 2018 and served as a player director from 2019-21. He then later replaced Rory McIlroy as a player director, who left the board in late 2023, and served through February 2025.

Scott, who is currently serving a term as player director through the end of this year, is running for PAC chairman as well. The winner of that election between Scott and Glover will then serve a four-year term on the policy board from 2027-30.

Glover has been outspoken in recent years about the direction of the PGA Tour, including the signature-event model that was rolled out a couple years back.

Leaving the PAC from last year are Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power and Brandt Snedeker.