Justin Rose’s 62 good for first-round lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose leads the Farmers Insurance Open after a 10-under 62 Thursday on Torrey Pines’ North Course.

It could’ve been even better, too, as Rose parred the par-5 ninth hole to close.

“It’s funny how you can walk off frustrated for sure,” Rose said. “I mean, I think the only thing it was just a little tricky putt, and I second guessed it a little bit, played a little bit more break and tried to put it on a speed to let it break, and it just kind of like kind of dove across the hole.

“But no, listen, I made my share out there today.”

The 45-year-old Rose, fresh off a missed cut at The American Express to open his PGA Tour season, birdied three of his first four holes, finishing with 10 of them in a bogey-free round, his best showing of his career on the North. He sits a shot clear of Justin Lower, who also played the North, as did Hideki Matsuyama and Max Greyserman, both at 8 under.

Seamus Power shot 7-under 65 to lead all players on the South Course, which played almost three-and-a-half shots tougher.

Rose now heads to the South, where last year he shot 80 in the second round to miss the cut. He has not broken 70 in seven straight rounds on the South, since a final-round 68 in 2022 that capped a T-6 finish. Rose won the Farmers in 2019, one of four top-10s in 15 appearances.

“It’s been a spotty venue for me through the years,” Rose said. “I feel like I’ve either played great or not here, so nice to get off to a good start.”

Brooks Koepka shot 1-over 73 on the South in his first non-major PGA Tour round in over three years.