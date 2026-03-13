PGA Tour Highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 1
Highlights from the first round of The Players Championship where Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges each shot 67 to share the first-round lead.
Up Next
Smylie attempts No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Smylie attempts No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman attempted hole No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass after the first round of play was finished at The Players.
Scheffler’s golf swing is unrecognizable: Chamblee
Scheffler's golf swing is unrecognizable: Chamblee
Golf Central's Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley breakdown Scottie Scheffler's golf swing and why it could be holding him back in 2026. Scheffler, who is the only back-to-back champion in history of The Players Championship, has struggled in opening rounds all year. He sits T-40 entering Friday.
McIlroy on back injury: Most discomfort when chipping
McIlroy on back injury: Most discomfort when chipping
Rory McIlroy talked to reporters about how the lack of normal preparation at TPC Sawgrass and lingering discomfort from a back injury he experienced last week have impacted his Players Championship performance.
After rough return, Thomas (68) finds groove at Players
After rough return, Thomas (68) finds groove at Players
Justin Thomas didn't fare well in his return to competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he shot 68 in the opening round of The Players Championship.
Water balls are contagious at The Players’ notorious No. 17
Water balls are contagious at The Players' notorious No. 17
TPC Sawgrass' notorious No. 17 claimed a whole group's balls during Round 1 of the 2026 Players Championship on Thursday. Gary Woodland, Cam Davis and Kevin Yu all saw their tee shots suffer a wet fate instead of hitting the island green.
Thomas starts hot at The Players with three straight birdies
Thomas starts hot at The Players with three straight birdies
2021 Players champion Justin Thomas started Round 1 of the 2026 tournament with three straight birdies. This is Thomas' second Tour start of 2026 after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Thomas had back surgery in November.
Morikawa (back) withdraws from The Players
Morikawa (back) withdraws from The Players
Collin Morikawa withdrew from the 2026 Players Championship halfway through Round 1 on Thursday due to a back injury. Morikawa was grabbing his back and bending over. After the WD, he met with the media, saying, "I don't know what caused it... It's awful. I feel terrible."
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 2, breaks down the some of the greatest shots of his career.
Smylie recreates Players shot he saw firsthand by future champ
Smylie recreates Players shot he saw firsthand by future champ
Smylie Kaufman played with Si Woo Kim in 2017 when Kim won The Players Championship, but not before hitting an electric driver off the deck on the 14th hole. Kaufman tries to recreate the shot.