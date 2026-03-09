The Players Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, groupings, and how to watch
The Players Championship will test the endurance of 123 of the world’s best players this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Brooks Koepka’s return to the Tour has created the need for two extras, Patton Kizzire and Seamus Power were named as alternates on Monday.
Here’s when the field is set to tee off Friday and how to watch before the cut is made after 36 holes.
How to watch 2026 Players Championship second round
Friday, March 13, is an all-day golf lineup on Golf Channel:
- 10AM-1PM: Live From The Players
- 1-7PM: Round 2 (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From The Players
Players Championship 2026 second round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Denny McCarthy
Nicolai Højgaard
|7:40 AM
EDT
|10
Lee Hodges
Andrew Putnam
Sam Stevens
|7:52 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Marco Penge
|7:52 AM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Keith Mitchell
Michael Kim
|8:04 AM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Alex Smalley
Pierceson Coody
|8:04 AM
EDT
|10
Taylor Moore
Joel Dahmen
Ryo Hisatsune
|8:16 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Harry Hall
Stephan Jaeger
|8:16 AM
EDT
|10
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Griffin
Adam Scott
|8:28 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Fox
Chris Kirk
|8:28 AM
EDT
|10
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Nick Taylor
Wyndham Clark
|8:40 AM
EDT
|10
Sahith Theegala
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|8:52 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
William Mouw
Joe Highsmith
|8:52 AM
EDT
|10
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy
Hideki Matsuyama
|9:04 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Davis Thompson
Sam Burns
|9:04 AM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Justin Rose
Min Woo Lee
|9:16 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Jason Day
Corey Conners
|9:16 AM
EDT
|10
Brian Campbell
Karl Vilips
Aaron Rai
|9:28 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
S.H. Kim
Austin Smotherman
|9:28 AM
EDT
|10
Matti Schmid
Max McGreevy
Takumi Kanaya
|9:40 AM
EDT
|10
Zach Bauchou
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
A.J. Ewart
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Eric Cole
Rico Hoey
|12:30 PM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Mac Meissner
|12:42 PM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Daniel Berger
Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:42 PM
EDT
|10
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
Chandler Phillips
|12:54 PM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Danny Walker
Kristoffer Reitan
|12:54 PM
EDT
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Max Greyserman
|1:06 PM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Taylor Pendrith
Alex Noren
|1:06 PM
EDT
|10
Kevin Yu
Cam Davis
Gary Woodland
|1:18 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Brooks Koepka
Tony Finau
|1:18 PM
EDT
|10
Ricky Castillo
Ryan Gerard
Patrick Cantlay
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Ludvig Åberg
Si Woo Kim
|1:30 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
Garrick Higgo
Matt McCarty
|1:42 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Thomas
|1:42 PM
EDT
|10
Brian Harman
Maverick McNealy
Davis Riley
|1:54 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Russell Henley
Robert MacIntyre
|1:54 PM
EDT
|10
Sami Valimaki
Lucas Glover
Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:06 PM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Jake Knapp
Sungjae Im
|2:06 PM
EDT
|10
Michael Brennan
Harris English
J.T. Poston
|2:18 PM
EDT
|1
Patton Kizzire
Seamus Power
Johnny Keefer
|2:18 PM
EDT
|10
Haotong Li
Zecheng Dou
Jordan Smith