Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Players Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, groupings, and how to watch

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:19 PM
McIlroy won't return to TPC Sawgrass until at least Wednesday: Report
March 9, 2026 03:54 PM
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis got an update from Rory McIlroy on the set of Live from The Players Championship. The world's No. 2-ranked player told Lewis his back was still giving him trouble and that he would take Monday and Tuesday to rehab it at home. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday before his third round.

The Players Championship will test the endurance of 123 of the world’s best players this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Brooks Koepka’s return to the Tour has created the need for two extras, Patton Kizzire and Seamus Power were named as alternates on Monday.

Here’s when the field is set to tee off Friday and how to watch before the cut is made after 36 holes.

How to watch 2026 Players Championship second round

Friday, March 13, is an all-day golf lineup on Golf Channel:

Justin-thoams-tommy-fleetwood-scottie-scheffler-split
The Players Championship 2026: First round tee times, groupings, and how to watch
Scottie Scheffler will be off the first tee on Thursday before 9 a.m. ET. Here who the two-time Players Championship winner will be with grouped with and how to watch.

Players Championship 2026 second round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:40 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

Nicolai Højgaard

7:40 AM
EDT		10

Lee Hodges

Andrew Putnam

Sam Stevens

7:52 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Marco Penge

7:52 AM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

Keith Mitchell

Michael Kim

8:04 AM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Alex Smalley

Pierceson Coody

8:04 AM
EDT		10

Taylor Moore

Joel Dahmen

Ryo Hisatsune

8:16 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Harry Hall

Stephan Jaeger

8:16 AM
EDT		10

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Griffin

Adam Scott

8:28 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Fox

Chris Kirk

8:28 AM
EDT		10

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Nick Taylor

Wyndham Clark

8:40 AM
EDT		10

Sahith Theegala

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

8:52 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

William Mouw

Joe Highsmith

8:52 AM
EDT		10

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

9:04 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Davis Thompson

Sam Burns

9:04 AM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

9:16 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Jason Day

Corey Conners

9:16 AM
EDT		10

Brian Campbell

Karl Vilips

Aaron Rai

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

S.H. Kim

Austin Smotherman

9:28 AM
EDT		10

Matti Schmid

Max McGreevy

Takumi Kanaya

9:40 AM
EDT		10

Zach Bauchou

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

A.J. Ewart

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Eric Cole

Rico Hoey

12:30 PM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Mac Meissner

12:42 PM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Daniel Berger

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:42 PM
EDT		10

Bud Cauley

Vince Whaley

Chandler Phillips

12:54 PM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Danny Walker

Kristoffer Reitan

12:54 PM
EDT		10

Emiliano Grillo

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Max Greyserman

1:06 PM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Taylor Pendrith

Alex Noren

1:06 PM
EDT		10

Kevin Yu

Cam Davis

Gary Woodland

1:18 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Brooks Koepka

Tony Finau

1:18 PM
EDT		10

Ricky Castillo

Ryan Gerard

Patrick Cantlay

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Ludvig Åberg

Si Woo Kim

1:30 PM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

Garrick Higgo

Matt McCarty

1:42 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas

1:42 PM
EDT		10

Brian Harman

Maverick McNealy

Davis Riley

1:54 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

1:54 PM
EDT		10

Sami Valimaki

Lucas Glover

Matt Fitzpatrick

2:06 PM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Jake Knapp

Sungjae Im

2:06 PM
EDT		10

Michael Brennan

Harris English

J.T. Poston

2:18 PM
EDT		1

Patton Kizzire

Seamus Power

Johnny Keefer

2:18 PM
EDT		10

Haotong Li

Zecheng Dou

Jordan Smith